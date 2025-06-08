Caitlin Clark Wore $120 Nike Sneakers on Indiana Fever Bench
Last night was another installment of the budding rivalry between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. Unfortunately, the biggest star on the court was out with an injury.
Fever guard Caitlin Clark missed the game with a left quad injury. However, that did not stop Clark from making headlines during the Fever's 79-52 win.
Clark is known for wearing player-exclusive Nike Kobe basketball shoes on the court, but last night, she wore general-release Nike Dunk sneakers that are easy to find online.
Clark cheered on her team while wearing the Nike Dunk Low in the "University Red" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the old-school kicks for $120 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
The Nike Dunk Low made a name for itself on the basketball court in the 1980s and has faded in and out of fashion over the years. It is finally cooling off after an incredible resurgence for the first half of this decade.
The Nike Dunk Low features a synthetic leather upper, a soft foam midsole, and a durable rubber outsole to complete the heritage style.
Strategically placed leather overlays create classic color-blocking designs for iconic colorways.
Clark is the unofficial face of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoe line in the WNBA (and perhaps all of basketball) but is still waiting on her own signature sneaker line.
Clark signed a historic, eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike in 2024. It was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.
However, her first signature basketball shoe is still in development. The slow rollout of Clark's signature sneaker line has caused the former Nike Basketball Marketing Director to say Nike is fumbling Clark.
Sneakerheads can expect Nike and Clark to make more noise in the footwear industry. Clark is doing her part, now it is up to Nike.
