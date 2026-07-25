Top 10 Back-to-School Sneaker Deals of 2026

The 2026 back-to-school shopping season is here, and students must pick their go-to shoes to start the new year. Last week, we ranked the top 10 shoes for the new school year. Now, it's time to focus on the best shoes available at a discount.

Luckily for families, all of the major brands and retailers are running online sales events. However, Foot Locker might have the best deals at this time. Below are 10 legendary sneakers available at a discount to get students started on the right foot.

adidas Samba World Cup USA

The adidas Samba World Cup "USA" colorway. | adidas

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is over, but football fever is here to stay. The adidas Samba World Cup "USA" colorway is marked down from $110 to $89.99 (18% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater"

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

No matter how many years go by, MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr.'s retro sneakers remain popular. Especially when they return in Seattle Mariners-inspired colorways. The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater" is marked down from $180 to $149.99 (17% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys"

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway. | Nike

Two-sport icon Deion Sanders is one of a few retired athletes who can still move the needle in the sneaker industry. The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" colorway is marked down from $155 to $109.99 (29% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Air Jordan 1 Low

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Midnight Navy" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan's legendary sneaker line has plenty of classic models, but the first shoe remains one of the most popular. Add UNC Tar Heels colorways, and it's even more iconic. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Midnight Navy" colorway is marked down from $120 to $96 (20% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair"

The Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand considers its athletes and fans part of a family. Even better, this seasonal-inspired design will age perfectly into the fall and winter. The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" colorway is marked down from $215 to $159.99 (26% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club"

The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

Before the internet and social media took over, loyal fans joined the Flight Club to get news about Jordan's upcoming sneaker releases. The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" is marked down from $220 to $189.99 (14% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue"

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The UNC Tar Heels have a strong relationship with the Swoosh, so the school's unmistakable color palette often inspires sneaker releases. The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" is discounted from $240 to $179.99 (25% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Nike KD 18 "Thunder & Reign"

The Chet Holmgren x Nike KD 18 'Thunder & Reign' colorway. | Nike

Chet Holmgren designed two general-release colorways of Kevin Durant's 18th signature sneaker this past year and both were fire. The Nike KD 18 "Thunder & Reign" colorway is discounted from $165 to $119.99 (27% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year"

The Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year" colorway. | Nike

Ja Morant's third signature sneaker has been a smash hit. It has dropped in countless colorways, but it rarely gets marked down. The Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year" is discounted from $145 to $119.99 (17% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Nike P-6000

The Nike P-6000. | Foot Locker

One of our favorite back-to-school shoes of the year combines style, comfort, and versatility. Best of all, it finally dropped in price. The Nike P-6000 is discounted from $115 to $86.25 (27% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

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