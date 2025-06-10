Watch CeeDee Lamb Break Down His New Nike Cleats
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is quickly becoming the face of Nike Football among NFL wide receivers. Lamb has regularly debuted player-exclusive footwear on the gridiron.
Last month, Nike unveiled plans to drop Lamb's player-exclusive cleats this summer. That is a rare honor that very few players in NFL history have enjoyed. Luckily, athletes do not have to wait much longer as the football cleats drop tomorrow.
The Nike Vapor Pro 1 "CeeDee Lamb" officially releases on June 11 for $150 in adult sizes and is already available for viewing on the Nike website.
To help generate even more hype for the highly anticipated football cleats, Lamb sat down with the Cowboys' social media team for a minute-long video to break down his new cleats.
"So, green is one of my favorite colors," said Lamb. "Like my peewee team was also green. Just bringing back all the good memories, and just seeing this now reminds me of like my childhood situation and just enjoying being a kid."
Lamb explained, "I've always been a sneakerhead. I wasn't always financially able to get them. But I knew about all of them."
Lamb recounted the story of the design process and how Nike actually approached him with the idea. "They liked my creative ideas. Gave me an opportunity of meeting the creative design people. All in my brain is literally creative ideas."
"The rest is history, and here we are," said Lamb. "This is my first one, but I doubt it will be last my one. Looking forward to working with Nike to getting more out. But, like, this is a great start."
Lamb debuted his player-exclusive green and black Nike cleats last season against the Carolina Panthers. Naturally, he tallied nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in the road win.
Fans should expect more heat from Lamb and Nike in the upcoming NFL season as the All-Pro wide receiver is making a name for himself in the footwear industry.
