Nike Just Dropped Saquon Barkley's New Football Cleats
What a year it has been for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley: a career season, Super Bowl victory, and an appearance on the cover of Madden NFL 26.
Now, Barkley can add another incredible accomplishment to his lengthy résumé. On Friday, Nike dropped Barkley's player-exclusive colorway of the brand's flagship football cleats.
Officially unveiled on Instagram, athletes and fans got their first look at the Nike Alpha Menace 4 Elite "Saquon Barkley" colorway. Below is the post and details on how to buy the football cleats.
Nike posted four pictures of the new football cleats on Instagram with the caption:
"Introducing the Nike Alpha Menace 4 Elite 'Saquon Barkley'. The metallic silvers and subtle broadcast details speak not only to Saquon's show-stopping talents, but his ability to block out the noise. Available now at Nike.com."
Online shoppers can buy the Nike Alpha Menace 4 Elite "Saquon Barkley" for $230 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
These are not the Nike LeBron 4 football cleats that Barkley wore during his legendary reverse hurdle (which also appear on the Madden cover), but they might be even better.
The colorway features a staticky, metallic silver representing Barkley's show-stopping talents. The rippling rainbow colors nod to his ability to block out the noise around him. Lastly, a revamped upper and lacing system helps keep Barkley durable and supported so he can keep silencing his critics.
Other tech specs include a stiff midfoot plate for stability and propulsion, wide stud placement for traction, and a lightweight external knit collar. Lastly, a soft foam midsole provides cushioning and a close-to-the-ground feel.
Barkley has been a Nike athlete for his entire NFL career. While he does not have a signature line, he remains one of the faces of Nike Football. Barkley has been featured in multiple Nike marketing campaigns.
