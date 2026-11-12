Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James has popped up on the injury report ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

James (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game, even though it isn't a part of a back-to-back for Philly.

LeBron James (injury management) listed questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 11, 2026

The four-time league MVP has missed two of the team's 12 games so far this season, sitting out one end of each of the team's back-to-backs. However, the Sixers last played on Tuesday (a loss to Boston) and won't play again until Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

It's possible that Philly wants to give James an extended rest, especially since the 41-year-old is still playing over 32 minutes per game this season. In additon to listing James as questionable, the Sixers have placed Joel Embiid (back) on the injury report (also questionable) as well.

This season, James is averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 23.7 percent from 3-point range. The future Hall of Famer has seen his shots drop while playing in a star-studded Philly lineup, taking just 13.2 field goal attempts per game.

It seems like James is a true game-time decision for Philly, and the team will provide an update on his status closer to game time.

With James' status in question for this Eastern Conference battle, I'm targeting another Sixers star in the prop market on Thursday.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Raptors

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points (-106)

Since both James and Embiid are questionable, there’s a chance that Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe all see an uptick in usage on Thursday night.

I’m targeting Maxey in the prop market as a result, as the All-NBA guard has been by far the Sixers’ best player this season.

Through 12 games, Maxey is averaging 26.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3. He’s seen his shot volume fluctuate in recent games, but he still dropped 24 points on just 12 shots in a loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Overall, Maxey has 25 or more points in nine of his games and is taking 18.5 shots per night. Even if one of James or Embiid plays, either player sitting should open up some more shot volume for Maxey.

The Raptors are playing the second night of a back-to-back, so this is a pretty tough turnaround for them against one of the best teams in the East. I think that sets up well for Maxey to have a big game and at least come right around his season average.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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