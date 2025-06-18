U.S. Track Star Isabella Whittaker Signs With Running Brand On
On has become a force in the footwear industry and is rapidly taking over international sports. The Swiss sportswear brand has signed superstars all over the world and laced them up with its best performance gear.
Earlier this week, On announced that college track and field sensation Isabella Whittaker (USA) is continuing her journey with the brand. Whittaker has officially partnered with On as she kicks off her professional career after a successful run as an NIL athlete.
Last week, Whittaker made her debut as a professional On athlete at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway. She triumphed in her first-ever Diamond League appearance, winning the 400m race in a remarkable 49.58 seconds.
Just two days later, Whittaker won the 400m distance, this time in 49.78 - the only runner to break the 50-second barrier in the race at the Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden. Whittaker now eyes the Diamond League meet in Paris, scheduled for June 20.
Before turning pro, Whittaker competed for UPenn and Arkansas during her her illustrious college career. In March 2025, she was crowned the NCAA Champion in the 400m, clocking an astonishing time of 49.24 seconds.
"Bella's talent and drive are undeniable, and her recent performances have solidified her position as one of the most exciting new faces in track and field," said Kevin Quadrozzi, Athlete Manager at On. "Watching her progression over the last competitions made this professional partnership a clear next step. We cannot wait to support Bella on this next step in her career."
Whittaker said on this step in her career: "I'm thrilled to start my professional career with On and excited to have had such a special start in Oslo! I cannot wait to continue to push boundaries, exceed expectations, and achieve big goals for myself and the brand."
Whittaker comes from a strong running lineage, with both of her parents having competed in college. Her sister, Juliette, an Olympic 800m finalist, currently runs for Stanford and is also an On NIL athlete.
Athletes and fans can shop On's cutting-edge performance gear (and quality lifestyle apparel) on the brand's website. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
