PUMA's New Marathon Running Shoes Can't Stop Selling Out
Sneakerheads have earned a reputation for hyping up unreleased shoes. However, long-distance runners take it to new levels when a new marathon shoe is introduced.
Earlier this spring, PUMA launched the highly-anticipated Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 just before the Boston Marathon.
The "White/Glowing Red/Mint Melt" launch colorway sold out quickly online and enjoyed rave reviews among athletes online.
This week, PUMA followed up with a second colorway of the new model, and it also flew off shelves. The "Mint Melt/Speed Blue" colorway has sold out in almost every size on the PUMA website.
With a hefty retail price of $300, runners would not make the investment lightly. However, the shoes are the fastest model PUMA has ever produced, and they are data-backed and lab-tested.
Industry specialist Wouter Hoogkamer at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, found that the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 provides a 3.15% improved running economy (compared to its predecessor) for a 3-hour marathon runner, that translates to an unprecedented potential marathon time saving of more than 4 minutes and 30 seconds.
Engineered with elite runners and tested on real athletes, Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 weighs 95 grams less than its predecessor. The decoupled midsole has received a major upgrade, with a new NITROFOAM ELITE compound providing next-level cushion and responsiveness.
Other important tech specs include a restructured PWRPLATE that offers unrivaled propulsion and elite efficiency whilst retaining the silhouette's iconic extension through the forefoot and out past the toe.
The silhouette's breathable upper features premium, lightweight ULTRAWEAVE that ensures comfort and support throughout race day, whilst PUMA's industry-leading PUMAGRIP outsole offers multi-surface traction.
The stack height is 40mm/32mm with an 8mm drop and a product lifespan of 300km/200mi. All in all, the model weighs in at 170g.
Runners who missed out on the second drop should not worry, as PUMA has more colorways scheduled to be released throughout 2025 — but they must be fast to buy the super shoes before they sell out again.
It is a great time to be a long-distance runner, as brands are in an arms race to create the best super shoe. As of now, PUMA is leading the pack.
