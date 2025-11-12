Why Isaiah Hartenstein's Skechers Sneaker Deal is a Slam Dunk

Winning an NBA Championship immediately elevates the status of every player in the footwear industry. Players on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster have enjoyed an incredible rise in popularity and are reaping the benefits.

On Wednesday morning, Skechers officially announced the latest addition to its elite basketball roster: Isaiah Hartenstein. The seven-foot German-American powerhouse previously wore Nike, but has sported the Skechers SKX Nexus since NBA Media Day.

Skechers made the announcement with a splashy photo shoot and social media posts. "Fearless and confident on the court, Hartenstein's impact extends beyond the hardwood, bringing his dynamic personality and style to the Skechers roster."

"Their Own Unique Way"

Isaiah Hartenstein for Skechers. | Skechers

"I teamed up with Skechers because they’re a brand with a plan that's doing things their own unique way, which I love," said Isaiah Hartenstein.

"Skechers Basketball shoes deliver the superior comfort and performance I need, so I look forward to showing fans from OKC to back home in Germany how they’re giving me more confidence on the court."

Known for his versatility, passing ability, and basketball IQ, Hartenstein will now be featured in upcoming marketing campaigns for Skechers and Skechers Basketball.

Skechers' All-Star Roster

The Skechers SKX Nexus. | Skechers

Hartenstein joins a growing roster of top-tier talent, including NBA stars Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Jabari Walker, and Josh Green, as well as WNBA players Rickea Jackson, Kiki Iriafen, and Jackie Young.

Ben Stewart, vice president of Skechers Technical Performance Division, added, "As Skechers is worn by players at the top of their game, a reigning champion like Isaiah Hartenstein is a perfect fit for our elite Skechers roster.

Through his career, Hartenstein has evolved into a pivotal player and an essential part of a championship team’s success. That focus and determination are also key to our Comfort That Performs mantra to deliver the best basketball shoes to every level of player."

Philanthropy

Isaiah Hartenstein for Skechers. | Skechers

Hartenstein added, "To me, it represents a new beginning. Being part of a brand like Skechers, which is just starting to make its mark in the basketball space, is really exciting. It's amazing to be involved from the beginning and to help build something together."

The new partnership also comes with a strong philanthropic component. The Hartenstein Family Foundation and the Skechers Foundation both focus on giving back and supporting youth.

Hartenstein said, "It feels great to partner with a brand that shares the same values as my foundation. That alignment was one of the main reasons I signed with Skechers. We both believe in giving back and supporting youth, and I'm excited to keep building on those shared values together."

