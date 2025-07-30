WNBA Star Rickea Jackson Unveils New Skechers Basketball Shoes
In 2024, Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson signed a multi-year sneaker deal with Skechers. Since becoming the first WNBA player to wear Skechers, Jackson has played a pivotal role for the brand's basketball division.
Today, Skechers Basketball enlisted Jackson to help launch its newest hoop shoe — the SKX Full-Court Press. The performance basketball shoe is built for athletes who thrive under pressure and dominate the court from end to end.
Jackson debuted the SKX Full-Court Press at the start of the 2025 WNBA season. Now, she is starring in the marketing campaign, which showcases how this responsive shoe helps players deliver speed, stability, and comfort.
The first two colorways of the SKX Full-Court Press launched today for $110 in adult sizes at Skechers.com. The first two colorways include a sleek white/blue and a bold pink design, with additional hues arriving later this fall, offering both performance and style on and off the court.
"Skechers has the comfort and performance down, but I really love this shoe because it's tuned to my style of play—fast, fluid, and explosive," Jackson said in a press release.
"And off the court, they look good too, so you feel confident as soon as you lace up. So many players will appreciate that you just transform into a pressure machine with the SKX Full Court Press. It's amazing."
Tech specs for the SKX Full-Court Press include an eye-catching wraparound TPU Versa Wing in the midsole that offers supreme stability, boosted by ultra-lightweight Skechers Move Foam.
Meanwhile, the outsole features grippy Goodyear rubber in a herringbone pattern for multi-directional traction ready for pace changes and action at both ends of the court.
"We designed the SKX Full-Court Press for players who work every inch of the court to change a game's momentum and earn that win at the final buzzer," said Ben Stewart, Vice President, Skechers Technical Performance Division.
"Rickea is the perfect player to help us launch the SKX Full-Court Press. She's the first WNBA player on our team and exudes confidence under pressure both on and off the court, as fans will see in her new Skechers Basketball campaign."
