WNBA All-Star Jackie Young Signs Skechers Sneaker Deal
Skechers has asserted itself as a major player in the basketball market by signing several top players and suiting them up in the best kicks the brand has to offer.
Building on its momentum, Skechers announced the signing of Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young. This announcement is perfectly timed to coincide with the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend.
Young will compete in the Skechers SKX NEXUS basketball shoe during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, bringing the brand's signature Comfort that Performs to the hardwood.
"Joining the Skechers family feels like the perfect fit for me," said Young.
"Not only does Skechers truly support its athletes and share my passion for giving back and helping to advance women's sports, but their basketball shoes are also incredibly comfortable. The SKX NEXUS gives me the confidence I need to perform at my best, and I can't wait to step out in them at All-Star Weekend and continue to represent the brand on the court for the rest of the season."
The SKX NEXUS is a low-top court shoe designed for speed, stability, and support — perfect for players seeking a fast and responsive feel on the court. Young will represent the brand throughout the 2025 WNBA season and beyond, with the company planning to feature her in marketing campaigns both on and off the court.
The All-Star guard will be seen in a special Player's Edition of the SKX NEXUS, showcasing two distinct designs on each shoe that together honor her extraordinary high school and college journey — a fitting tribute as this year's All-Star Weekend takes place in her home state.
The custom pair is rich with meaningful details, from her iconic "Just a kid from Princeton" mantra to the 2018 National Champion callout on the midsole heel.
Additionally, symbolic numbers like 3,268 — representing the Princeton Community High School all-time scoring record — and the numbers 3 and 5 on the heels of each shoe, signifying her jersey numbers in high school and college, respectively. Each element celebrates pivotal moments and achievements that have shaped her inspiring career.
To pay tribute to her return to her home during All-Star Weekend, Young was honored with a mural at the Toyota Indiana YMCA in Princeton, Indiana, on Thursday, July 17.
Students from Princeton Community High School and Middle School, where Young’s brother and sister serve on the coaching staff, all received pairs of Skechers SKX NEXUS shoes during a basketball clinic led by Young.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news in the WNBA and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
Reebok unveils Angel Reese's first signature basketball shoe.
How many Nike Kobe 6 'Total Orange' sneakers dropped?
Nike unveils the 2025 WNBA All-Star sneaker pack.
Caitlin Clark debuts the Nike Kobe 6 "Cookie Monster" colorway.
Kelsey Plum unveils her Under Armour shoes for the WNBA All-Star Game.