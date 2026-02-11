Why Michael Vick Hated His Most Iconic Nike Commercial

NFL legend Michael Vick has a long history with Nike. Vick signed with Nike before his rookie season and eventually earned his own signature line with the brand during his heyday with the Atlanta Falcons.

Vick's on-field performance, combined with Nike's marketing muscle, helped elevate him to legendary status early in his playing career. However, Vick was not a fan of his most iconic Nike commercial.

In 2004, Nike launched a series of ads titled "The Michael Vick Experience." In the commercials, football fans were treated to an over-the-top theme park experience of what it was like to play as Vick in an NFL game.

Nike's Michael Vick Commercial

Vick recounted his mixed feelings about the ad campaign in the latest episode of the "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" podcast.

"Nike made me look way larger than what I was," explained Vick. "I mean to have that like amusement park type of ride for that commercial... and I hated that commercial. I ain't hate it, but I was just like I was like, 'D*mn, what happened to the you know big bro AI [Allen Iverson]?' He got on the Reebok. He running through the park with a hoodie on. Grinding."

Vick continued, "Football is not fun. Looks like you having too much fun in that commercial. But you know it's a lot of anxiety that come along with being in that pocket."

Vick concluded, "But man, it was so cool because they were so far ahead and they was just looking at how kids and maybe even other quarterbacks might have viewed playing the position at the time. So that was just me being close-minded and them being open-minded."

"The Michael Vick Experience"

Vick continued to praise Nike's forward-thinking marketing strategy, pointing to the fact that it is still fondly remembered and discussed more than 20 years later.

Even better, Vick continues to gently campaign for Nike to re-release his signature sneakers. The Norfolk State Spartans football coach has been on a media run before and after the Super Bowl, where he has dropped hints about one of his four signature shoes making a comeback.

Following his legal trouble, Nike officially re-signed Vick as an athlete on July 1, 2011. The company had supplied him with complimentary gear since October 2009. Vick's re-signing marked the first time a sponsor had brought back an athlete after dropping him.

