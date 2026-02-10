Joe Burrow Talks Fashion at ALO's Stylish Super Bowl Dinner

Super Bowl LX is in the books, and there were plenty of fashion statements made during the biggest night in sports. However, the most stylish looks were off the field at an invite-only dinner party celebrating the football season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow co-hosted an exclusive Super Bowl dinner party with ALO. Burrow has worked ALO over the past two years, debuting new products and collaborating on the 'Conquer Campaign.'

Joe Burrow at ALO's Super Bowl dinner party. | ALO

Burrow debuted a custom ALO look at Sunday night's party, featuring pleated pants, a tweed jacket, and a black tee. It was yet another strong foray into the high-fashion space for the Los Angeles-based brand.

Burrow declined to speak on his toe injury, use of the ALO Recovery Mode Sneaker, and decision to conceal Nike Swoosh logos on his cleats this season. However, the most fashionable NFL quarterback did provide illuminating insight into personal style inspiration.

How excited are you for the Super Bowl dinner hosted by ALO?

I'm excited. The Super Bowl is always a big week with lots of energy around it, so it'll be nice to host a dinner with ALO in a space where you can just be yourself and be surrounded by a great group of people.

Other ALO athletes and culture shifters will attend the dinner. Have you thought about who you will sit next to?

It'll be great to spend time with close friends and new faces. ALO brings together a lot of people I respect, so it'll be good to connect off the field in a different environment.

Joe Burrow's seat at ALO's Super Bowl dinner party. | ALO

Where did the inspiration for your custom ALO outfit originate?

ALO and I have built a lot of trust over the years, working on custom pieces. For this dinner, I wanted something elevated but still authentic to me. We leaned into classic tailoring with a tweed jacket and clean, tailored pants. The tweed adds some texture, and the pants keep it simple and modern. It's comfortable, polished, and easy to wear, which is always the goal for me.

What does your fashion mood board currently look like?

Since it's the offseason, it's more relaxed but still intentional. I've been experimenting more, playing with silhouettes, textures, and layering while keeping everything clean and wearable. That approach definitely shows up in this look.

Joe Burrow at ALO's Super Bowl dinner party. | ALO

You headlined the ALO Conquer Campaign before the season. How pleased are you with how it played out?

Last year's campaign was a real highlight for sure. The message lined up with my mentality going into the season - focused, disciplined, and committed to the process. ALO has been part of my routine for a long time, so telling that story together felt natural.

Last question: Who is your dream Super Bowl halftime show performer?

I'd love to see Cudi do the Super Bowl halftime show. That'd be awesome.

More NFL Footwear News

Bad Bunny wore the adidas BadBo 1.0 at Super Bowl LX.

Ranking the ten best footwear moments in Super Bowl history.

Interview: Derrick Henry on his Super Bowl commercial and favorite sneakers.

Deion Sanders is already making his footwear selections for Nike next season.

Adidas hooked up Miami and Indiana before the National Championship game.