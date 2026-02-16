Adidas Golf Drops Y2K-Era Fashion Collection

On Monday morning, adidas and Metalwood Studio announced their first golf collaboration. The limited-edition capsule brings street style to the first tee.

The limited range inspired by the unapologetic Y2K fashion era offers distinctive silhouettes informed by a curated blend of skateboarding, fashion, and golf.

The collaboration merges adidas performance and heritage with Metalwood’s street-inspired fashion aesthetic, resulting in a limited edition capsule that brings bold styling to the course.

Pieces from the adidas Golf x Metalwood capsule. | adidas

The intentionally curated assortment focuses on 6 pieces: a polo, a windbreaker, pants, a hat, a glove, and exclusive MC70 golf footwear.

As part of the launch, adidas and Metalwood present a brand film that follows a relatable foursome as they scramble to get to their tee time. The film highlights pieces from the range and includes cameos by adidas athletes Collin Morikawa and Nora Vasconcellos.

Pieces from the adidas Golf x Metalwood capsule. | adidas

The hero product in the range is a golf pant that features a zippered ventilation in the leg that reveals 3-Stripe detailing. There are subtle nods to mid-2000s adidas Teamgeist designs in the polo, and the MC70 footwear includes deco-stitched detail in the leather upper inspired by football boots from the 1970s.

The exclusive range will be available in limited quantities beginning Thursday, February 19, on the Metalwood website and Friday, February 20, at 8 a.m. local time on the adidas CONFIRMED app, adidas.com, and select retailers.

The adidas MC70 golf shoe. | adidas

"We saw tremendous success when we combined the fashion and skateboarding communities with our Rolling Links collection in the fall of 2024," said Shaun Madigan, Global Director of Apparel, adidas Golf.

"We wanted to dive deeper into these communities and felt Metalwood was the perfect partner to bring another chapter like this to life. The result is a perfect blend of adidas and Metalwood to inspire all golfers with additional ways to style their look for the course."

Pieces from the adidas Golf x Metalwood capsule. | adidas

"Adidas is the only brand that can combine fashion, sport, and streetwear in such an iconic way, but while still maintaining the aesthetic that we offer fans of Metalwood," Cole Young, Founder, Metalwood added.

"I'm really proud of where the pieces in this range landed and can't wait for both Metalwood and adidas audiences to appreciate them."

Pieces from the adidas Golf x Metalwood capsule. | adidas

