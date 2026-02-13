LIV Golf Adelaide Final Payouts, Prize Money From Australia

LIV Golf is back for a second straight week, and this time it lands at one of the league’s marquee stops in Adelaide, Australia. The event is offering a $30 million pruse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition.

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm return as the headliners, and Adelaide, hosting for the fourth time, is traditionally one of LIV’s largest turnouts and most raucous crowds. This is also the first week of Anthony Kim on a team, as he joined the 4 Aces to replace the recently departed Patrick Reed.

Here are the final payouts from LIV Golf Adelaide. This article will be updated Sunday after play concludes.

2026 LIV Golf Adelaide Individual Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $450,000

10: $415,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $147,500

36: $145,000

37: $142,500

38: $140,000

39: $137,500

40: $135,000

41: $132,500

42: $130,000

43: $129,000

44: $128,000

45: $127,000

46: $126,000

47: $50,000

48: $50,000

49: $50,000

50: $50,000

51: $50,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

55: $50,000

56: $50,000

57: $50,000

LIV Golf Adelaide Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $900,000

4: $700,000

5: $650,000

6: $600,000

7: $550,000

8: $500,000

9: $450,000

10 $400,000

11: $300,000

12: $250,000

13: $200,000

