LIV Golf Adelaide Final Payouts, Prize Money From Australia
LIV Golf is back for a second straight week, and this time it lands at one of the league’s marquee stops in Adelaide, Australia. The event is offering a $30 million pruse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition.
Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm return as the headliners, and Adelaide, hosting for the fourth time, is traditionally one of LIV’s largest turnouts and most raucous crowds. This is also the first week of Anthony Kim on a team, as he joined the 4 Aces to replace the recently departed Patrick Reed.
Here are the final payouts from LIV Golf Adelaide. This article will be updated Sunday after play concludes.
2026 LIV Golf Adelaide Individual Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $450,000
10: $415,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $147,500
36: $145,000
37: $142,500
38: $140,000
39: $137,500
40: $135,000
41: $132,500
42: $130,000
43: $129,000
44: $128,000
45: $127,000
46: $126,000
47: $50,000
48: $50,000
49: $50,000
50: $50,000
51: $50,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
55: $50,000
56: $50,000
57: $50,000
LIV Golf Adelaide Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $900,000
4: $700,000
5: $650,000
6: $600,000
7: $550,000
8: $500,000
9: $450,000
10 $400,000
11: $300,000
12: $250,000
13: $200,000
More Golf from Sports Illustrated
Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.Follow Jeff_Ritter