APL Shoes Supporting Women’s Cancer Research Fund
As October officially kicks off, sneaker brands around the world have begun to launch pink colorways to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
A cause close to the hearts of Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) founders Adam and Ryan Goldston, the brand has once again partnered with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund - a Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) program - on a new footwear release.
APL has unveiled a limited-edition colorway of the APL TechLoom Dream in Fusion Pink/Bleached Pink/Phantom Purple (BCA) for women, which includes a special detailing of a satin pink ribbon on the heel, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The brand will donate 20% of the colorway's sales price to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund with a minimum guaranteed donation of $5,000 for the limited-edition release.
Every October, the brand reveals a custom shoe created in honor of the Goldston brothers' grandmother and NJ Falk - APL’s Managing Partner’s mother - who lost her battle with breast cancer.
“Being able to make the BCA TechLoom Dream for men and women is really special to me and Adam, because our grandmother passed away after her courageous battle with breast cancer," Ryan Goldston said.
"While we are proud of every product we make, the BCA products hold a special place in our heart as they were created to honor her and her fight with this terrible disease.”
“Having the ability to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research through our products is something that Ryan and I feel very fortunate to be able to do and we couldn't ask for a better partner," Adam Goldston added.
APL's best-selling TechLoom Dream silhouette showcases technology and design elements including:
• TechLoom Dream Heavenly Ride™ midsole, an innovative proprietary compound created for maximum shock absorption and cushioning.
• Soft stretch TechLoom upper with raised contour lines for an exceptional fit.
• Molded TPU heel counter providing stability with an all-new responsive cushioned midsole with rubber outsole.
• APL Soufflé sockliner with an 8mm drop from the heel to the forefoot that places the foot in a natural position for efficient running.
• Three-piece rubber outsole, with multi directional pattern, offering great traction for the gym or the street.
The limited edition APL TechLoom Dream is available now through the end of October for $250 at www.athleticpropulsionlabs.com or the APL Flagship Experience locations in the Los Angeles at The Grove and New York in Soho.