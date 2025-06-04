Brooks Running Honors Pride Month With Heartfelt Collaboration
Brooks Running celebrates Pride all year long, and earlier this spring, the runner-approved brand participated in an exciting collaboration for a good cause.
Just in time for Pride Month, Brooks continues to stand by its commitment to uplifting LGBTQ+ tastemakers and runners. This year, the brand is partnering with JZD to embrace identity and belonging.
The two brands have joined together to release a collaborative collection, including a special-edition Brooks shoe and a new line of JZD apparel, inviting you to bring your full authentic self, whoever that may be.
The Brooks Running x JZD Collection includes the supremely soft Glycerin 22 ($165 in adult sizes). The performance running shoe gets a kick of color and is filled with hidden reminders to run feliz, run fuerte, and run libre, and the blank space on the shoes symbolizes space for you to bring all parts of your true self.
Meanwhile, the limited-edition sweatshirt, sweat shorts, and tee celebrate your authentic self — because whoever you are, tú perteneces in this gear.
The JZD collection is an extension of Brooks' ongoing commitment to support and champion LGBTQ+ runners.
For the 7th consecutive year, Brooks is supporting Front Runners, a running organization with a shared mission to make running a more inclusive sport for all LGBTQIA+ runners and allies.
Front Runners provides outreach and support to runners at risk of being marginalized based on ability, age, class, ethnicity, gender identity and expressions, race, and sexual orientation.
"Launching our partnership with JZD is an incredible moment for both brands," says Stevie Jones, Senior Brand Partnerships Manager, Brooks Running.
"Through this product collection, we have an opportunity to introduce our respective communities to each other's brands and invite more people in, doing so through the power of movement."
