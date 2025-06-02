The Reebok FloatZig 2 Offers Extra Spring and Bounce for Runners
Reebok is starting the work week on the right foot. The iconic brand has unveiled the highly anticipated Reebok FloatZig 2 Running Shoes.
The latest installment of the award-winning FloatZig Running Shoe franchise, Reebok's performance running icon, is designed to make running fun and enjoyable for runners of all levels.
The Reebok FloatZig 2 launches on June 13. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance running shoes for $120 in adult sizes on Reebok.com and select retailers worldwide.
The FloatZig 2 will arrive in a variety of unisex and women's launch colorways, with additional pack drops throughout the season. Product availability and launch timing vary per market.
The new model features the new SuperFloat+ Foam and a re-engineered Zig Tech technology in the midsole to help create an even springier, bouncier, and more stable run.
SuperFloat+ is a unique nitrogen-injected lightweight Supercritical foam that provides premium cushioning and offers higher energy return than its predecessor.
Built for new runners, seasoned professionals, and everyone in between, FloatZig 2's refined Zig Tech midsole shape offers improved comfort and stability due to a wider midfoot geometry that remains soft and springy while providing a more stable transition through the stride.
Key Reebok FloatZig 2 tech features include the performance SuperFloat+ foam, a wider midfoot geometry and, refined Zig Tech midsole for stability, improved comfort collar, and a sock-like engineered mesh upper.
The drop/weight for the shoe are a 6mm drop, 33mm heel, and10.3oz (Unisex size 9).
"Premium performance comfort, cushioning, and support at the forefront of the FloatZig 2 Running Shoes," says Chris Stone, Director of Performance Running Footwear.
"When designing the new model, we focused on creating an even springier and bouncier shoe that gets everyone excited to lace up and move."
