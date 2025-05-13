Brooks Running Launches Retro "Run It Back" Shoe Collection
For more than 110 years, Brooks Running has been one of the most storied footwear and apparel brands in the industry.
Known for providing runners with peak performance and versatility, Brooks Running has been the go-to shoe for running enthusiasts across the globe.
Continuing its legacy in the industry, Brooks announced some re-releases of their classic silhouettes with the launch of the “Run it Back” collection. The “vibrant and nostalgic line celebrates iconic styles and colorways from Brooks’ rich history, reimagined for today's runners.”
One the collection's latest designs is the highly anticipated Ghost Max SE. Expanding on the comfort of the hugely popular original Ghost Max, the limited edition shoes feature a fresh design inspired by Brooks’ rich heritage.
The shoes feature a high-stacked midsole with DNA LOFT, v3 cushioning for a plush look and stable feel. The Glide Roll Rocker, Brooks’ innovative running shoe technology, provides a smooth and effortless heel-to-toe transition during running on any terrain.
Also, the shoe features a mesh and suede upper that offers style and everyday wearability that lovers of the Brooks have come to expect from the brand.
The silhouette gives the perfect blend of “cutting-edge cushioning and a throwback aesthetic, making it a statement piece that celebrates the journey of running.”
Along with the release of the Ghost Max SE, Brooks Running has tapped into the vault to bring out some of the brand's beloved silhouettes.
Most recently, the brand re-released the Cascadia 1, Chariot, and Adrenaline GTS 4, which all pay homage to Brooks’ iconic entry to the lifestyle space.
The brand continues to serve athletes, while also giving sneakerheads the opportunity to wear Brooks for all occasions.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
Brooks Running made major upgrades to its #1 best-selling shoe.
Brooks Running steps into Spring with heritage style shoes.
On drops streetwear-inspired running apparel collection.
HOKA brings back "Vibrant Bloom" shoes in Earth-friendly options.
The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2is dominating marathon season.