Crocs Steps Into Sneakers with Streetwear-Inspired Echo Surge
A footwear staple for the young and old over the past 20 years, Crocs has continued to innovate within the brand collaboration space and now has even expanded to canines.
The latest extension from the Broomfield, Colorado-based brand is the Echo Surge sneaker, combining the technology of their famous clogs in a new sneaker that redefines comfort and style.
The Echo Surge sneaker features a sculpted design that blends bold aesthetics with athletic influence while keeping streetwear energy at its core. This new silhouette - available in Atmosphere/Acidity, Moonlight/White, Truffle, Bone and Black - offers versatility and style in a true sneaker shape, traditional lacing system and a breathable, stretch knit upper.
The Echo Surge is Incredibly light and easy to wear while featuring a breathable stretch knit upper and Crocs’ iconic LiteRide™ technology for innovative sink-in softness and comfort.
The sneaker is Crocs' latest addition to their Echo collection, including the Storm, Boot Z Shield and Clog. To launch, the Echo Surge, Crocs partnered with global sports icons Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and the English National Team, French professional free runner Lilou Ruel, and German mountain biker Lukas Knopf to model and promote the new silhouette.
Watkins shared his first - hesitant - impressions of the Echo Surge with Complex:
"I’ll be honest with you: at first, I wasn’t sure," said Watkins. "It’s definitely bold and a big move for Crocs to make more of a sneaker like this, but when I put them on I liked how comfortable they were. They’re also super versatile, making them quite easy to style with lots of different looks."
Crocs' Echo Surge is available now in five colorways for $89.99 on crocs.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.