‘A Complete Striker’—Bryan Mbeumo Gives Verdict on Man Utd Transfer Target
Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has given a rave review of former teammate Ollie Watkins, who just so happens to be a reported transfer target for the Red Devils.
United have brought in Mbeumo alongside Matheus Cunha so far this summer, with the £133.5 million (£178.1 million) pair widely expected to fill the split No. 10 roles in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. But a new No. 9 to play in front of them remains on the wishlist.
Reports have suggested that United officials have whittled their targets down to two options: RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško and existing Premier League star Watkins.
The relationship and understanding between Cunha, Mbeumo and a potential No. 9, as well as others in the attacking unit, will be key—and Mbeumo has already played with Watkins.
“I think he’s really complete...a complete striker,” Mbeumo said, appearing on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.
“He can do a lot of things. He can drop or go in behind. And I think this is really good for me or [any] winger because you can use his space to fit in there. And he can combine as well. So, I think it’s really good.”
Mbeumo’s time with Watkins came at Brentford, crossing paths during the 2019–20 season before Aston Villa whisked away the future England international. Between them, the pair racked up 49 goals and assists in the Championship. Saïd Benrahma completed the front three and racked up 25 of his own.
“At the start for me it was hard because I wasn’t speaking really good English. So, I clicked straight away with Saïd, who was speaking French and he’s a great player,” Mbeumo explained.
“We had Ollie, who I got to know over time, because I think it’s really important as well to have a really good relationship off the pitch with your teammates. And, after my English got better, I could have a good chat with him.”
Listen to the full Rio Meets Bryan Mbeumo interview on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.