NFL, Crocs Announce Licensing Deal Ahead of 2025 Season
For those who have been dying to get their hands on an NFL-branded pair of foam clogs to watch games in on Sundays, you'll soon be in luck.
The NFL and footwear brand Crocs announced a multi-year licensing agreement on Monday afternoon, promising fans "a premium comfort experience with designs that capture the passion and personality of team fandom."
The initial drop will include footwear, and accessories such as Jibbitz, for 14 NFL teams before expanding to all 32 throughout the long-term collaboration. Among the first round of teams set to be featured are the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions.
Crocs Inc., founded in 2002 and based in Broomfield, Colorado, creates its famous footwear of the same name out of a proprietary foam-resin called Croslite. The clog-like shoes have only grown in popularity throughout their 20+ year history, and reported a revenue of $4.102 billion in 2024.
You can purchase your first pair of NFL Crocs here.