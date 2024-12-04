How to Buy Paige Bueckers' Player-Exclusive Nike Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
A year ago, UConn All-American Paige Bueckers joined an exclusive roster of college athletes to sign a NIL partnership with Nike, at the time joining then-Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark and USC Trojans freshman Bronny James with the swoosh.
Now, the Huskies' senior guard has revealed her long-anticipated Player Edition shoe, becoming the first college athlete to design and launch her own player-exclusive colorway. It is not a signature sneaker line, but it is close.
Bueckers worked with Nike to combine unique color schemes and personalized details on a G.T. Hustle 3, reflecting her game on the court and her style off the hardwood.
The Nike G.T. Hustle 3 Paige Bueckers Player Edition launches for $190 in adult sizes on Saturday, December 7 on the Nike SNKRS website and app. Additionally, shoppers can find the highly anticipated hoop shoes at select retail retailers.
Her colorway features baby blue and lavender purple - her favorite colors - the area codes for UConn and her hometown in Minnesota, plaus an embroidered bucket to play on her last name. Additionally, there is a text bubble featuring the inspirational message she gets from her father before every game: “Be You, Be Great.”
“It’s definitely motivating to wear your own shoe,” Bueckers said. “I grew up wearing Nikes - all the signature shoes - so it’s surreal to have this Player Edition model. I just want to show out in it.”
“There are so many details that make this shoe special to me,” she added. “This is the perfect colorway for me: I love baby blue and lavender, and the Radial Knit makes me feel fly."
My favorite detail is the message from my dad, and the tribute to both of my homes is so meaningful for my first Player Edition model," Bueckers said.
From an on-court performance standpoint, the shoe matches Bueckers' All-American style. The G.T. Hustle 3 features a forefoot Air Zoom unit and sewn-in Air Zoom strobel that create a double-stacked layer of Air underfoot for enhanced energy storage and return.
Additionally, the Air Zoom in the forefoot is combined with a soft and resilient heel, along with a higher offset, to promote a smooth heel-to-toe transition. A Radial Knit upper, meanwhile, delivers zonal containment and support in a soft, lightweight and breathable package.
To celebrate the upcoming PE launch, Bueckers surprised her teammates with their own pairs, new "Buckets" apparel, purple Bose headphones and a mini basketball, all in a unique bucket carrying case.
