Kane Footwear Launches New Recovery Shoe for Any Weather

Kane Revive AC is the brand's second shoe model for year-round weather conditions.

Michael Ehrlich

The Kane Revive AC is built for recovery in any weather conditions.
As daylight saving has come and the Fall season has begun transitioning into Winter, active recovery brand Kane Footwear has revealed their second shoe model. The Kane Revive AC - positioned as the best recovery shoe for year-round weather conditions - arrives in time for the changing seasons and unpredictable weather.

Built on the recovery technology of its predecessor - the Kane Revive - the Revive AC ("All Conditions") features a weatherproofed design for active recovery no matter the weather pattern.

The all-condition recovery features include a natural rubber outsole providing superior traction, dual-density RestoreFoam for support and a sewn-in thermal cuff that locks in warmth while blocking the elements.

“The Kane Revive AC is our newest product innovation for Kane since launch,“ said John Gagliardi, Founder and CEO of Kane Footwear. “The Revive AC has been years in development and reflects our commitment to serving our community."

Additional design elements include nylon grosgrain pull tabs for easy on-and-off wear - with reflective detailing on the front tab to enhance visibility in low-light and adverse weather - plus an enclosed upper that locks out dirt and water for comfort in muddy and cold situations.

"We have listened to the pro athletes from our visits to locker rooms and gyms and we were able to bring our beloved active recovery features to the Revive AC, in an enclosed shoe," Gagliardi continued. "It’s truly a solution that adapts to every condition they encounter."

"This shoe represents our dedication to delivering footwear for athletes that supports their recovery year-round and enhances their overall active lifestyle experience, in any environment.”

Kane Revive AC is available now in three colorways - White/Black Speckle, White/Gum and Dune - for $120 in adult sizes at kanefootwear.com and select retail locations. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news.

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

