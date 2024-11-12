Kane Footwear Launches New Recovery Shoe for Any Weather
As daylight saving has come and the Fall season has begun transitioning into Winter, active recovery brand Kane Footwear has revealed their second shoe model. The Kane Revive AC - positioned as the best recovery shoe for year-round weather conditions - arrives in time for the changing seasons and unpredictable weather.
Built on the recovery technology of its predecessor - the Kane Revive - the Revive AC ("All Conditions") features a weatherproofed design for active recovery no matter the weather pattern.
The all-condition recovery features include a natural rubber outsole providing superior traction, dual-density RestoreFoam for support and a sewn-in thermal cuff that locks in warmth while blocking the elements.
“The Kane Revive AC is our newest product innovation for Kane since launch,“ said John Gagliardi, Founder and CEO of Kane Footwear. “The Revive AC has been years in development and reflects our commitment to serving our community."
Additional design elements include nylon grosgrain pull tabs for easy on-and-off wear - with reflective detailing on the front tab to enhance visibility in low-light and adverse weather - plus an enclosed upper that locks out dirt and water for comfort in muddy and cold situations.
"We have listened to the pro athletes from our visits to locker rooms and gyms and we were able to bring our beloved active recovery features to the Revive AC, in an enclosed shoe," Gagliardi continued. "It’s truly a solution that adapts to every condition they encounter."
"This shoe represents our dedication to delivering footwear for athletes that supports their recovery year-round and enhances their overall active lifestyle experience, in any environment.”
Kane Revive AC is available now in three colorways - White/Black Speckle, White/Gum and Dune - for $120 in adult sizes at kanefootwear.com and select retail locations. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news.