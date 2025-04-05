Kicks

Kizik Launches Retro Hands-Free Sneakers for Spring

Kizik's new sneakers combine classic looks and modern streetwear style.

Michael Ehrlich

Kizik has launched the retro-inspired Monaco.
Kizik has launched the retro-inspired Monaco. / Kizik Monaco

Kizik - the leader in hands-free footwear - has revealed a new sneaker that combines a classic look with modern streetwear style. The Utah-based brand known for frictionless and convenient shoes for all ages is now offering the Monaco.

Available now in four colorways each for men and women, the Monaco ($149) features suede accents for a timeless and durable look, a multi-layered midsole that combines cushion and support, plus an external flex arc that allows you to compress the heel to feel your foot pop into place.

Kizik's patented hands-free technology makes for an effortless experience putting the shoe on and taking it off.

Since launching in 2017 as the world's first hands-free shoe brand, Kizik's mission has been simple: to empower all people to live a frictionless life, fueled by the freedom of motion that hands-free sneakers bring. The Monaco brings that mission to life in a stylish yet classic vision.

In addition to the Monaco, each Kizik shoe is built with the brand's flexible, spring-back heel - that snaps into place the moment you step in - and undergoes 30,000 heel compressions to guarantee long-lasting durability and responsiveness.

Kizik's technology has been a game-changer for the industry, so much so that Nike invested in the brand and license the hands-free technology to help with their FlyEase development.

The Monaco launch follows a strong 2024 for the brand that included five new retail stores, an expanded partnerships with Nordstrom and Amazon and international distribution across Japan, Canada, the UK, Italy, France, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia.

Kizik's Monaco is available now at Kizik.com in four colorways each in men and women sizes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your footwear news.

