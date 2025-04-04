Under Armour's New Lifestyle Sneakers are the "Future of Footwear"
While the sneaker industry got their first look at the Under Armour ECHO at NBA All-Star Weekend via brand partner and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, fans can now get their own pairs of the new lifestyle shoe.
During the NBA's midseason festivities, Curry and UA collaborated with luxury car modification brand Mansory to create a custom Le Mansory Ford GT to mirror the black and yellow ECHO revealed in San Francisco.
Now, Under Armour has officially launched their foray into the lifestyle sneaker world. The ECHO features a multi-layered monofilament mesh upper that provides structure and breathability.
The shoe's asymmetrical speed-lace system is built for a locked-in fit that moves with you, while translucent overlays and aggressive geometric lines add to the ECHO's futuristic look. Full-length HOVR cushioning adds comfort and energy return.
According to the brand, ECHO isn't just a new shoe launch. It represents a shift in UA's identity. They hope that the ECHO creates a deeper connection with the next generation of athletes and culture drivers - especially Gen Z - to expand Under Armour's influence into sportswear and street culture.
The Under Armour ECHO is available now for $150 at UA.com. Athletes and fans can choose from multiple colorways, with more releases scheduled throughout 2025.
“ECHO is our first step in defining sportswear at Under Armour,” said Yassine Saidi, Chief Product Officer and General Manager at Under Armour.
“Innovation has always been our driving force, and with ECHO, we’re elevating it - fusing performance, design, and technology to set a new standard. This is more than just a launch - it’s the foundation of what sportswear means for Under Armour.”
Under Armour has been on a role lately with their performance products and partners, from successful Curry and De'Aaron Fox signature shoes via Curry Brand, to signing Kelsey Plum of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks to returning to the NFL field next season to having South Carolina and Auburn both in the Final Four.
Now, the brand plants a flag in the sand across the lifestyle space with the ECHO that should connect further with their core consumer, off the court and field.
“ECHO is Under Armour stepping into a new era with confidence, added Katie Lau, Director of Footwear, Sportswear at Under Armour.
"It signals a new creative energy, a fresh perspective, and a deep connection with a generation that values authenticity and style as much as performance.”
