Nike's Heartfelt Doernbecher Freestyle Sneaker Collection is Here
Nike has partnerships with the top athletes, teams and leagues across the world but their most impactful collaboration might be with the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
The global sports brand leader began working with OHSU in 2004 and has since raised $37 million for the hospital through uniquely designed sneakers that are auctioned off as a signature fundraiser.
To celebrate two decades of partnership, Nike unveiled its 20th Doernbecher Freestyle collection of shoes reimagined by courageous youth patients.
All profits go to the OHSU Foundation, benefiting Doernbecher, to help fund the cost of care for families in need, support specialized treatment and expand pioneering research that benefits kids around the world.
This year's collection from youth designers Jillian Beagley, Sophia Jenkins, Tima Sviridenko, Connor Kassing Fernández, Quin Nims and Ja’Kai Taylor includes the following sillouettes:
• Air Jordan 6 Retro
• Nike Sabrina 2
• Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41
• Nike Air Max DN
• Nike Air Max SNDR
• Nike Air 180
In a new element for this year’s collection, each of the shoes will come packaged in a custom, split-open box plus a Nike Tech Fleece hoodie that incorporates elements from each of the patient-designers’ shoes.
Additionally, a limited run of specially designed Doernbecher Air Jordan XX sneakers - featuring laser graphics celebrating the collection’s two decades and 122 patient-designers - will be available at auction. Twenty numbered pairs of the Air Jordan XX “Doernbecher Freestyle” will be exclusively offered at Sotheby’s, with all proceeds benefitting Doernbecher.
Each pair will be accompanied by a T-shirt and Nike Tech Fleece bomber jacket featuring the special-edition laser print. The online auction will open for bidding October 21 and close October 30 at noon EST. Bidding for each pair will start at $1. More information can be found at sothebys.com/DB20.
The rest of the Doernbecher Freestyle Collection will be available globally on SNKRS and at select retailers this winter.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your most important sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.