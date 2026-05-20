Five USMNT Players That Are Locks for the 2026 World Cup

In exactly one week’s time, the U.S. men’s national team will reveal the final roster of 26 players tasked with bringing the nation to global glory on home soil this summer.

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino will announce his 2026 World Cup squad live in New York City at Pier 17 on May 26 in front of the masses, the first reveal of its kind for the U.S. As the clock races to decision day, the Argentine boss is certainly dissecting his list of prospects from every angle: scribbling starting lineups, scratching out the names of players, putting question marks by others, switching the formation.

Despite the agonizing hours Pochettino has spent hunched over his notepad, there are a few superstars that do make his job easier, those that are certain to be included in the squad, provided they remain healthy.

Here, Sports Illustrated looks at five USMNT “locks” destined to hear Pochettino call their names next week.

Matt Freese

Matt Freese was given the higher-ranked opponent in the March window. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

MLS standout goalkeeper Matt Freese is the likely starter for the Stars and Stripes this summer, but if not, he will most certainly be the No. 2 man behind veteran and 2022 World Cup starter Matt Turner.

Freese, 27, plays for New York City FC, and usurped the starting role from New England Revolution’s Turner after the latter had disappointing outings against Mexico and Canada in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League. Freese made every start thereafter and impressed in the run to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final, before falling to Mexico 2–1.

The 31-year-old Turner did make his first USMNT start since Nations League play during the March international window, though, featuring in the U.S.’s 5–2 loss Belgium, putting out a lackluster showing that opened the door for Freese to return between the posts in the second March friendly, a 2–0 loss to Portugal. The fact that Pochettino chose Freese for the match against the more difficult opponent shows promise that he is expected to start.

Freese will be making his World Cup debut, having made his international debut only last June, earning eight wins across his 14 total caps thus far with the senior squad. He has had a swift and unlikely rise through the ranks, given he actually graduated from Harvard University, where he played soccer and studied economics.

Chris Richards

Chris Richards is the most important piece to the USMNT’s defensive outlook. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Crystal Palace center back is the commander and stalwart of the U.S.’s backline. He made his senior level debut back in 2020 and has 36 caps.

The 26-year-old is known for his poise on the ball, as well as his dominance in the air and his ability to adjust between Pochettino’s shifting backline formations. He was left off of the 2022 World Cup roster due to injury, but was key in the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League victory the following year, opening scoring in the inevitable 2–0 title win against Canada with a brilliant header off of a corner kick.

He also shined in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, scoring two more goals off of set pieces, including one header in the final against Mexico. He was voted 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year this January, in large part due to his performance at the Gold Cup.

In the Premier League, he is a consistent force for Crystal Palace, starting 31 matches this season. He has been critically important towards their advancement to the Conference League final, in which he is expected to star next Wednesday, provided the tweak to his ankle over the weekend was not serious.

Falorin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is the top striker option for the USMNT. | Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Given the rate at which Folarin Balogun is currently scoring goals, the Monaco striker is bound to make headlines this summer.

Although the 24-year-old has struggled with production at times for the Stars and Stripes, he has more than made up for it as of late, notching 11 goals in the last 14 games across all competitions for his club side, a remarkable run of form that dates back to mid-February.

The battle for the USMNT’s starting No. 9 role has intensified this spring, with the likes of Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright also finding the back of the net with ease; however, even they have not been as clinical as Balogun.

The star made his debut for the U.S. back in 2023, appearing in Concacaf Nations League play that year, where he scored his first international goal—finishing what Richards started in the title match against Canada. He will make his World Cup debut this summer, adding to his 25 caps and, likely, his eight-goal total.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has been in poor form for club and country. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic may be in a massive goalscoring drought, but the superstar forward is still “Captain America” after all.

The USMNT poster player will surely be at the helm of the Stars and Stripes’ campaign this summer, whether or not he is able to find the back of the net. The now 27-year-old was the young American star of the 2022 World Cup, scoring the game-winner against Iran to punch the U.S.’s ticket to the round of 16.

Pulisic, known for his exploits as an American overseas in Europe’s top leagues, is largely synonymous with soccer excellence in the states. No matter what form he enters World Cup play in, U.S. fans everywhere will be looking to him to guide the underdogs to glory.

The record-tying four-time U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year hasn’t scored for the USMNT since 2024, though. He hasn’t scored for club side AC Milan since the calendar flipped, experiencing a career-worst 19-game goalless streak in Serie A play. He did have an assist on Sunday, though, in Milan’s 2–1 win over Genoa. Perhaps, he is nearing a return to form just in time for soccer’s grandest stage.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie scored against Belgium in the March friendlies. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Given Pulisic’s unpredictable form, Weston McKennie will be the most important player for the U.S. this summer.

The 27-year-old Juventus star is a “swiss army knife,” with the ability to play nearly anywhere on the pitch—I wouldn’t even discredit putting him in goalkeeper’s gloves if truly necessary—meaning he can and will plug holes for Pochettino all tournament long. The typical central midfielder has recently played striker, right wing-back and even left back.

“It’s true that Juventus is Weston McKennie plus 10 players,” Pochettino said during the March international window. “We’re happy for that because that means that he’s an important player for Juventus. Another thing that I celebrate is that he can play in every single place ... He’s playing and he’s playing in different positions. It’s good for him and it’s good for us.”

McKennie isn’t just having a versatile season, he’s having a career-best season. He’s notched 15 goal contributions across all competitions as a key starter for the Italian giants to dominate Serie A play.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling confident. I’m having my best season that I’ve had, and there’s no better time to do that than when heading into a World Cup,” he tells Sports Illustrated.

McKennie first debuted with the national team back in 2017 and was a stalwart for the Stars and Stripes in the 2022 World Cup, starting all four matches. He will bring important veteran leadership this summer.

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