On and Zendaya Drop Trailer for the Greatest Movie Never Made
While award-winning actress Zendaya is filming the highly-anticipated third season of HBO's "Euphoria" her footwear partner On has released a fictional trailer for the greatest movie never made.
"Zone Dreamers" - the Swiss sportswear brand's most ambitious campaign to date - places Zendaya on a mission through space, combining fashion, performance, and friendship.
Directed by British visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen and styled by frequent Zendaya-collaborator Law Roach, the campaign arrives the same week as the all-female crewed "Blue Origin" mission to space.
Within the trailer, On reveals two new products, the Cloudzone lifestyle footwear silhouette, and the Studio Knit Bodysuit, both available now within the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 Movement Lifestyle Collection.
“Zone Dreamers was such a joy to create,” said Zendaya. “I’ve loved working with On to bring something so creative and unexpected to life.
"Teaming up with Nadia for the first time brought such a unique energy to the set, and collaborating with Law - as always - made the experience even more special," she continued.
"This campaign is about courage, friendship, and the kind of trust that gives you the freedom to step outside your comfort zone and try something new.”
The Cloudzone ($140) is a sleek, low-profile sneaker built with On’s CloudTec cushioning that provides soft movement and effortless, minimalist styling.
The Studio Knit Bodysuit ($150) is a seamless, sculpting one-piece designed for fluid motion, comfort, and quiet confidence. Both are available now at , On stores, and at select retailers worldwide.
On shook up the footwear industry last Summer when they announced a multi-year partnership with Zendaya to become the new face of the company. She has since starred in multiple campaigns for the Swiss brand.
