OOFOS launches its latest active recovery sneaker
Global leader in active recovery footwear - OOFOS - has kicked off the new year with a new minimalist sneaker that will provide peaceful relief with every step. The appropriately-named OOmy Zen offers easy wearability for everyday use through a blend of seamless knit and the brand's OOfoam technology.
Launching in chalk, chalk/black and foliage colorways for men plus chalk, chalk/black and coral for women, the OOmy Zen was built on the pillar of balance, combining mobility, pliability, lightness and power all integrated into a shoe that moves the way the body moves.
"The inspiration for the OOmy Zen was reimagining footwear from the lens of active recovery," shared OOFOS' Head of Design, Dan Hobson. "We knit in zen garden lines on the front and back that gently hugs your foot where you need it."
Made famous initially by their recovery slides, OOFOS has expanded into sneakers including last year's launch of the OOmy Stride and has helped the likes of South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith, among others with their recovery.
Hobson and team initially wanted to recreate the feeling of wearing a slide with socks and ultimately built the OOmy Zen to simulate the comfort of throwing on your favorite sweatshirt.
Additional technology and design features of the OOmy Zen include:
• Impact-absorbing OOfoam technology in the brand's advanced OOmy footbed geometry.
• 360-degree seamless knit upper to reduce pressure for a secure, sock-like fit, feel and flexibility.
• Pull tabs and engineered knit collar allow for ease of entry and effortless wearability.
• Zen bands across the heel and instep hug your foot for a secure fit.
• Rounded, cupped heel designed to enhance impact-absorption and stability with every step.
• Lightweight, flexible & packable for ultimate travel ability.
"It really creates this zen experience when you walk because your foot moves really naturally," Hobson added. "We’ve paired this with an advanced version of our patented footbed, featuring a rounded, cupped heel for enhanced impact absorption and stability. Combined with our proprietary OOfoam technology, the OOmy Zen delivers less constriction and more freedom."
OOFOS' OOmy Zen is available now for $159.95 via OOFOS.com in men's and women's sizes and colors. More colorways are expected to drop this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the training and recovery worlds and beyond.