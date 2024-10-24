P.F. Flyers & Baseballism Collaborate Ahead of World Series
Ahead of the historic New York Yankees versus Los Angeles Dodgers World Series set to start on October 25, classic American sneaker brand P.F. Flyers has revealed a collaboration with lifestyle brand Baseballism that turns back the clock.
The Center Hi sneakers made famous by future Dodger Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez in iconic coming of age film "The Sandlot" now have a new look. The limited-edition shoe celebrates the vibrant spirit of 1960s baseball and features bold, retro-inspired colors and classic detailing.
The P.F. Flyers x Baseballism sneaker comes in two retro colorways - Slider Smoke Grey and Home Plate Ivory - with three interchangeable patches and two shoe lace options. The patches include Baseballism’s slugger logo and “The Jet” as in Rodriguez. Additionally, the heel tab in baseball glove leather is embossed with the Baseballism brand badge.
In addition to the sneaker, P.F. Flyers and Baseballism have launched an apparel collection, including a Benny the Jet Hoodie, a Diamond Fabric 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Raglan and Pro-Style Jet Cap.
Founded by four college teammates at the University of Oregon, the Portland-based Baseballism is a premium baseball lifestyle brand connecting the baseball community by creating products that embrace the tough, fun and resilient personality of the game.
They have previously collaborated with Major League Baseball, the Savannah Bananas and legends Roberto Clemente, Ken Griffey Jr. and Tony Gwynn. The P.F. Flyers x Baseballism Center Hi and apparel collection is available now on PFFlyers.com.
