PUMA Celebrates Ghostbusters' 40th Anniversary with Sneaker Pack

Two popular PUMA sneakers have been reimagined in Ghostbusters themes.

Michael Ehrlich

PUMA x Ghostbusters Suede XL Slimer
PUMA x Ghostbusters Suede XL Slimer / PUMA

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic original Ghostbusters film, PUMA is set to launch two sneakers inspired by the film series' fiercest foes. The global footwear brand and Sony Pictures Consumer Products have teamed up on a limited edition collection of the Suede XL that took design cues from Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

The 1984 film - directed by Ivan Reitman and starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Rick Moranis was one of most successful movie of the 1980s and for a time, the highest grossing comedy ever.

The cultural impact still lives on 40 years later as the massive franchise extended to multiple sequels and reboots, chart-topping soundtracks, TV shows, video games, clothing and footwear collaborations and more.

Green and yellow PUMA sneakers.
PUMA x Ghostbusters Suede XL Slimer / PUMA

The PUMA x Ghostbusters Suede XL Slimer is designed after one of the most iconic ghosts in the Ghostbusters franchise and features a custom tongue graphic, a slime green upper and a hotdog design on the sole.

The Suede XL Stay Puft is inspired by the terror of downtown and is highlighted by the puffed tongue detail and chunky laces. The collection also includes two accompanying graphic tees ($35) for each sneaker ($95).

White and blue PUMA sneakers.
PUMA x Ghostbusters Suede XL Stay Puft / PUMA

In time for any Halloween costume planning, the PUMA x Ghostbusters collection will be available exclusively on the PUMA mobile app starting October 1 and on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC flagship and additional retailers starting October 3.

Published
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

