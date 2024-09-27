Roger Federer's On Tennis Shoes Launch a Limited Edition Collaboration
Swiss sportswear brand On has been at the recent forefront of fusing tennis and culture - highlighted by their partnership with actress Zendaya in conjunction with her "Challengers" film premiere - and are now expanding their tennis collaboration game via a limited edition drop with Oyster Tennis Club.
On's original ROGER Clubhouse Pro - co-created with tennis icon Roger Federer - is updated in an ivory and evergreen colorway, featuring reflective components for late nights on the court.
Reimagined by Oyster Tennis Club founder Woodie White, the latest iteration of On's go-to tennis shoe serves up a combination of modern style with the high-end technology.
White - whose mission with Oyster Tennis Club is to diversify and broaden the traditional landscape of tennis through an infusion of culture with community and inclusivity - created the free and open tennis club in Los Angeles to make the game as accessible as possible to all.
Similarly, the new version of THE ROGER can be worn by all, tennis players or fans alike on and off the court.
“I really didn’t want to change the design or fabrication of the original model because then it becomes something else entirely,” White told Highsnobiety.
“We just added our specific color scheme, extra lace, and branding. The shoe was already perfect, so we wanted to preserve that.”
From a technology standpoint, the multipurpose ROGER Clubhouse Pro blurs the lines between performance on the tennis court and style off of it. Key features include:
• Reflective element around the heel
• Hidden CloudTec® cushioning for a plush, bouncy ride
• Open herringbone tread for traction on multiple surfaces
• Helion™ superfoam midsole for all-day comfort
• Speedboard® for stability and responsiveness
• Large TPU toe cap for added durability
The limited-edition Oyster Tennis Club THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro is available now via On.com for $160 in adult sizes.
Tennis and sneaker fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their most important footwear news from the sports and lifestyle worlds.