Salomon's spring/summer 2025 running shoes sport earthy colors
Earlier this week, Salomon, the modern mountain sports lifestyle brand, unveiled its new Spring/Summer 2025 running shoe collection.
Salomon is coming into this new season with updated footwear for trail and road running, focusing on comfort and boasting the best proven performance technologies to support all runners on short, long, slow, and fast runs.
In addition to running on tracks and roads, trail running is becoming more popular than ever. Enter the athlete-approved Salomon Ultra Glide 3.
Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Salomon Ultra Glide 3 on the Salomon website. In addition to the Ultra Glide 3, the brand also rolled out new versions of the Aero Glide 3 and XA Meta.
Comfort is the top criteria runners look for in running footwear, so Salomon updated its trail and road running footwear with a combination of cushy, dynamic foams in the midsole and a new outsole geometry to provide long-lasting comfort.
This Spring/Summer 2025 running range also comes with a new stable construction for the ADV Skin running vest and a new range of lightweight apparel, all painted with modern, vibrant, and earthy colors to match the growing need for clothing that is both athletic and stylish.
The Ultra Glide 3 is a trail shoe that focuses on comfort and cushioning, the number one request from runners, making trail running more accessible to all runners while still providing dynamism to energize your stride and keep you running as long as you wish.
The Aero Glide 3 brings responsive cushioning and long-lasting comfort with bold, vibrating colors. This everyday trainer provides high-cushion comfort thanks to a higher stack midsole
Building on the previous models coming out of the Advanced Shoe Factory 4.0 located in Ardoix, France, Salomon is proud to release a new Made-in-France trail-running shoe, the XA META. The model draws inspiration from the XA Pro and the Metacross.
