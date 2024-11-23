Saucony & Starcow Collaborate on Desert-Inspired Sneakers
Saucony has been on fire with the brand's recent collaborations and now hits the desert for a new version of the widely popular Progrid Omni 9 with Paris brand Starcow.
Collaborating on a launch for the second time this Fall - previously with a forest-inspired Progrid Omni 9 - the two brands now reveal a monochrome design with earthy tones reminiscent of desert sand and rock.
The Progrid Omni 9 Armor “Desert” exclusive colorway's bright orange and neutral beige stays true to the Parisian shop’s affinity for military colors, while the KPU cages and Cordura materials of the upper offer durable construction.
According to Starcow, this design reimagines the desert theme through a modern lens, focusing on
essentials and offering a fresh take on camouflage inspired by coexistence and respect for nature.
This textured Cordura fabric not only enhances strength of the shoe, but also adds a tactical and functional edge to the design, reinforcing the "Armor" theme.
Saucony's first collaboration with Starcow on a Progrid Omni 9 in October blended military-inspired colorblocking with outdoor elements.
The Progrid Omni 9 Armor “Desert”launches first exclusively at Starcow Paris on November 22 with a global release via Saucony in December.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from around the world.