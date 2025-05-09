Skechers New Running Shoes Push Runners Beyond Personal Bests
Spring is here, and now is the perfect time to invest in a new pair of running shoes. Just in time for the warm weather months, Skechers Performance has begun a new chapter of running innovation with the arrival of its AERO series.
The Skechers AERO series is named for the aerodynamic feel of the design, representing the latest evolution of the brand's technical running shoes. The collection delivers speed, style, and comfort to help runners push beyond their personal bests while logging miles.
The Skechers AERO series for Spring 2025 includes three styles designed to meet the differing needs of runners. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each performance model.
Skechers AERO Burst
Tech Specs: The Skechers AERO Burst features elevated cushioning and is designed for long-distance running routines. Built to go the distance, it features Hyper Burst Ice dual-density midsole foam, a carbon-infused H-plate in the forefoot, and the updated Skechers Arch Fit support system.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from four futuristic colorways of the Skechers AERO Burst for $150 in adult sizes online.
Skechers AERO Spark
Tech Specs: The Skechers AERO Spark is a well-balanced everyday trainer. It features a dual-density Hyper Burst Ice midsole and an all-new Skechers Arch Fit insole design that is adapted specifically for runners with a more subtle feel. Plus, the carbon-infused H-plate allows for a snappy toe-off while also providing the right amount of torsional rigidity.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from four fast colorways of the Skechers AERO Spark for $130 in adult sizes online.
Skechers AERO Tempo
Tech Specs: The Skechers AERO Tempo is the launchpad for speed. This race day shoe delivers a lightweight yet stable running experience. Like the rest of the AERO series, it features a breathable woven TPU upper, Hyper Burst midsole, and a carbon-infused H-plate.
However, it also includes Skechers Hyper Arc technology that adapts to your stride for a more efficient run, plus Goodyear Performance Outsoles for enhanced traction, stability, and durability.
Shopping Information: The Skechers AERO Spark is available in one colorway for $181 in adult sizes online.
Skechers will sponsor running events around the globe with activations for runners to discover and experience the Skechers AERO series. From elite competitions to grassroots races, the brand will be present to help celebrate the spirit of running and engage directly with the running community.
