'Sneaker Wars: Adidas v Puma' is a Must-Watch Docuseries
Adidas and PUMA are two household names across the globe. Interestingly enough, the two sportswear giants actually came from the same home.
A new documentary titled Sneaker Wars: Adidas v Puma dives deep into the fierce, decades-long rivalry between two global sportswear giants, born from a family feud.
Brothers Adi and Rudi Dassler founded adidas and PUMA. They turned their personal conflict into a battle for dominance in the athletic world and transformed the sportswear industry forever.
This three-part series uncovers the origins of their split, their innovative contributions to sports culture, and how their competition reshaped the sneaker industry.
The incredible documentary includes interviews with experts, athletes, and insiders. Plus, it highlights key moments in the brands' histories, their influence on global fashion, and the ongoing legacy of two brothers whose rivalry changed the game forever.
David Beckham, Usain Bolt, Noah Lyles, Winnie Harlow, Run DMC, and Elaine Thompson-Herah are among the many superstars to make cameos throughout the documentary.
The 3-part docuseries premieres Wednesday, September 24, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. Best of all, all three episodes of the docuseries will drop all at once. So sneakerheads can binge away.
The film is directed by Oliver Clark and Blair Macdonald. Executive producers include Todd Lubin, Jack Turner, David Beckham, Nicola Howson, Morgan Fallon, Fintan Maguire, Oliver Clark, and Blair Macdonald, with Leah Culton Gonzalez, Bobby Kondrat, Philip Boatswain, and Lisa Vengellow serving as co-executive producers.
This documentary is a must-watch for sneakerheads who want to learn more about the footwear industry and be a part of the conversations that are sure to come from this fascinating history lesson. Fans are already sounding off and taking sides on social media.
