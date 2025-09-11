Kicks

PUMA and Alex Toussaint Drop 'Effortlessly Cool' Collection

Alex Toussaint and PUMA dropped the 'Effortlessly Cool' collection for athletes.

Pat Benson

Alex Toussaint has teamed up with PUMA on a new apparel and footwear collection.
Later this week, PUMA is officially launching an all-new signature collection with fan-favorite Peloton Instructor and brand ambassador Alex Toussaint.

The new PUMA x ALEX TOUSSAINT EFFORTLESSLY COOL collection pays homage to Toussaint's motivational mindset, bringing inspiration to every day.

With a sleek combination of running-ready essentials and cozy loungewear for men and women, this new collection unleashes style and comfort so you can feel effortlessly cool – even when breaking a sweat.

Tan PUMA running shoes.
The PUMA ForeverRun NITRO 2. / PUMA

Some of PUMA's most popular running shoes headline the collection, the ForeverRun NITRO 2 in a laid-back colorway. It is the perfect stability shoe for everyday runners.

The silhouette is built with consistency and longevity in mind, providing unmatched support thanks to a wider midsole, upgraded dual-density NITROFOAM cushioning, and an improved fit with a rolled collar and engineered knit upper. It's a shoe that makes you feel like you can run forever. 

To complete the look, embracing Alex's "Feel Good, Look Good, Do Better" mantra, is a full collection of closet staples to take you from warm-up to post-run recovery.

Runners model PUMA apparel and shoes.
The PUMA x ALEX TOUSSAINT EFFORTLESSLY COOL collection. / PUMA

Take on your long runs in a variety of EFFORTLESSLY COOL performance styles, including long-sleeve tees, performance tanks, woven 5" shorts, tights, as well as a women's high-neck bra and matching high-waisted tights.

After getting in your workout, athletes can rest up in comfort and style with the EFFORTLESSLY COOL loungewear styles. The selection includes the 7" shorts, hoodies, and joggers in men's and women's styles.

All styles in the collection are available in a variety of sleek, neutral colorways: Velvet Moss, PUMA Black, and Alpine Snow. They feature co-branded details for an elevated look and to serve as a reminder to live life by Toussaint's signature mantra. 

A man and women model PUMA apparel.
The PUMA x ALEX TOUSSAINT EFFORTLESSLY COOL collection. / PUMA

The PUMA x ALEX TOUSSAINT EFFORTLESSLY COOL collection will be available exclusively in the PUMA mobile app starting on September 13.

The collection will be available on PUMA.com and at the PUMA NYC and Las Vegas flagship stores starting September 15.  Prices range from $40 - $150 in adult sizes. 

Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.

