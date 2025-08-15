Spike Lee Says NFL GMs Look 'Real Stupid' for Passing on Shedeur Sanders
Add Spike Lee to the list of those who believe Shedeur Sanders got the short end of the stick during the 2025 NFL draft.
Sanders—the most accurate passer in NCAA history—was widely considered to be one of the top talents in April's draft, but ended up as the sixth quarterback selected (and the second by his own team) when the Cleveland Browns scooped him up in the fifth round.
The 23-year-old was among the big winners of the NFL's preseason Week 1, throwing two touchdowns in his pro debut. Now, Lee has some choice words for the league's GMs who passed on him this spring:
"Let's go to my brother with the Cleveland [Browns]," he said during an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his new movie Highest 2 Lowest. "Those GMs in the NFL, they're looking real stupid now. How this brother got dropped to the fifth round? Them GMs in the NFL looking mad stupid."
"Even the Cleveland Browns, they drafted him, but he was buried deep on the depth chart," Lee continued. "So, I think that at the end of the day, when he's retired, there are gonna be many people like—especially the fans, when they have bum ass quarterbacks—'Why didn't we draft him? Five rounds went through and we didn't draft this guy?' And that's what they get. F them."
Noted, Spike. Noted.
Unfortunately, fans may not get to see Sanders lace up his cleats this weekend. The signal caller is dealing with an oblique injury and is considered day-to-day.
The Browns will take on the Eagles in Philly on Saturday, with kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.