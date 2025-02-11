Move Over Adidas: Travis Hunter Stars in HEYDUDE Campaign
Before winning the Heisman Trophy in December 2024, former Colorado Buffaloes All-American wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter signed a multi-year sneaker deal with adidas. However, Hunter has added another footwear deal to his diverse portfolio.
A long-time wearer of casual footwear brand HEYDUDE, Hunter has signed a multi-month partnership with them to star in their new global campaign, “Unlike Anything."
This off-field partnership - with adidas now providing his on-field cleats - is leading up to the NFL Draft, where Hunter is expected to be among the first selections.
The new campaign will highlight how Hunter rocks HEYDUDE off the field - from fishing to gaming - and will feature him in various HEYDUDE Wally styles, including the Wally Stretch Sox and Wally Slipper.
“Getting to partner with HEYDUDE for their Unlike Anything campaign around their Wally shoes was so exciting, and I loved it,” Hunter shared.
“I’ve been wearing their shoes for years now – whether I’m out fishing, at home relaxing, or gaming. They are just so comfortable, cool and easy to bring along for the ride. I'm pumped to show off this side of myself.”
This isn't the first HEYDUDE campaign for Hunter, who worked with the brand on a "holidude" campaign for Christmas in 2023.
He will next show out for scouts at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis starting on Feb. 27, followed by the NFL Draft on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where he will find out where he takes his talents next.
“For me, being great starts with how I spend my time off the field to recharge and focus,” Hunter added.
“Whether I am relaxing or on a boat fishing, my HEYDUDE Wally shoes bring a sense of comfort and confidence that allows me to really live in the moment and find that balance. That’s why I’m so excited to show off my HEYDUDE Wally shoes that have been a part of my life for a long time.”
HEYDUDE has previously worked with a diverse roster of college star athlete, including Will Howard of National Champion Ohio State, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Julian Humphrey of Georgia and Aiden Chiles of Michigan State, among others this past football season.
The brand has also recently collaborated with the likes of Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll, actress Sydney Sweeney and trick shot YouTubers Dude Perfect.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from College Football, the NFL and beyond.
More NFL Sneakers News
Shedeur Sanders named Josh Allen's Nike cleats as the best in the NFL.
Nike trolled Patrick Mahomes in its post-Super Bowl commercial.
Nick Sirianni switched Air Jordan sneakers just before Super Bowl LIX kicked off.
Jordan Brand designed player-exclusive cleats for Jalen Hurts to wear in Super Bowl LIX.
Lionel Messi rallied adidas athletes to support Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX.