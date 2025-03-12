The New Balance 471 Blends 70s Running Heritage with All-Day Wearability
New Balance continues to expand in all directions. The Boston-based brand has a shoe for every occasion, often combining categories for beautiful new concepts.
That is what happened with the latest creation. The New Balance 471 is a new, versatile silhouette that combines 1970s running heritage with everyday wearability for modern fashion.
The 471 is rooted in Balance design DNA and draws inspiration from some of the brand's iconic archival models that revolutionized road running performance over five decades ago.
The casual shoe features elevated materials and vintage-inspired details to offer a modern twist on a familiar, classic look. Simply put, the 471 offers a new wardrobe staple that can be reinterpreted to fit any look.
"We knew we wanted to offer a shoe with a sleeker profile while maintaining our strong connection and history within the '70s running space.
I spent a lot of time researching vintage elements, pulling inspiration from New Balance heritage models, materials, colors, details, and trims of the era," says Joe Walsh, Lead Footwear Designer at New Balance.
Walsh continued, "Even our choice to use materials like hairy suede overlays and woven mesh connects back to what was used in sneakers during that period of design. The result is a new shoe that offers a low-profile look and blends together unique vintage quirks with a distinct modern-day appeal."
New Balance saw the project of creating a new silhouette as an opportunity to execute what their loyal fans want from a brand. Rather than issuing a retro release, push the design forward and show off more premium materials.
The 471 will be available globally on NewBalance.com and select retailers beginning on March 26, 2025, for a suggested retail price of $110 in adult sizes.
Product highlights include breathable mesh underlays and hairy suede overlays with leather accents at the collar and heel.
The 'Fang' toe box overlay pattern is a uniquely New Balance visual, inspired by the design of the original 320 Meanwhile, the exposed foam tongue provides an era-authentic, unfinished look.
The lifestyle model sits on an EVA midsole with a classic herringbone outsole pattern. The leather 'N' logos provide the finishing touch.
WNBA star and New Balance ambassador Cameron Brink debuted the 471 while sitting courtside at the 2025 NBA Paris Games, further highlighting the shoe's stylistic versatility.
It is all part of the brand's integration of performance history into its lifestyle offerings. So far, New Balance is executing the strategy to perfection.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
New Balance and Coco Gauff launch an affordable tennis shoe line.
Cameron Brink headlines New Balance's NB Academy collection.
PUMA and SAYSKY drop a stylish running shoe collection for Spring.
The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" drops Saturday. Will it sell out?