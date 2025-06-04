The New Balance ABZORB 2000 Blends Y2K Vibes and Futuristic Technology
New Balance has been enjoying a great run in 2025. Several of the storied running brands’ silhouettes and collaborations with celebrities have garnered immense popularity across the generations.
Whether it’s for running, basketball, or a lifestyle shoe, New Balance has covered all bases. With their latest release, the New Balance ABZORB 2000, the brand’s momentum is non-stop. The model is inspired by the running classics of the 2000s and brings all the “Y2K” vibes.
Debuting at Milan Design Week, the ABZORB 2000 brings together “a progressive design, a minimalist upper, and futuristic details for a new take on visible tech.”
The innovative design process incorporated 3D tools, providing a hyper-detailed sole unit and making it an essential lifestyle shoe with its sleek look.
Also, the experimental design features a full-length combination of ABZORB cushioning and ABZORB SBS pods, offering a distinctive feature reminiscent of the 2000s running-inspired classics that New Balance is known for creating.
The New Balance ABZORB 2000 blends retro design cues with modernized technical details. The shoe also includes a midfoot plate for support and a distinctive, sculptural midsole built for versatility and comfort.
Charlotte Lee, New Balance Design Manager, spoke about the shoe and the vision behind its creation. “The real challenge in designing the ABZORB 2000 was finding the right balance between heritage and modernity,”
“We wanted to amplify those iconic design cues, like the ABZORB SBS gel cushioning, but rework them through a contemporary lens. It’s that tension between the past and the present that really drives our design philosophy,” said Lee.
The New Balance ABZORB 2000 retails for $170 in adult sizes and will be available globally on NewBalance.com and select retailers beginning on June 12.
