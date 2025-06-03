Nike is Fumbling Caitlin Clark Says Former Nike Marketing Director
The WNBA has reached unprecedented heights in popularity, and one player derserves most of the credit — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. Of course, the league was built on the shoulders of players who came before Clark, but she has brought a new level of enthusiasm to the WNBA.
Clark has cultivated her own form of Beatlemania, elevating WNBA ticket sales and television ratings. With it, Clark's sponsorship portfolio has grown. Every invested party is capitalizing on Clark's popularity, except for Nike.
Former Nike Basketball Marketing Director Jordan Rogers has repeatedly put his old company on blast. Rogers sent out a lengthy newsletter breaking down the issue and shared a more concise version in an Instagram video.
It is not sour grapes with Rogers, but true disappointment in one of the biggest modern marketing blunders. Rogers' main argument is that Nike is not doing enough, and he breaks it down into five pieces in his most recent newsletter that included over 2,000 words.
First, Rogers argued that Nike is choosing between a false choice of marketing Las Veags Aces center A'ja Wilson over Clark, when they should be doing both. It is not a zero-sum game.
Second, corporate paralysis has led to missed moments. Nike is a massive corporation that works around a rigid schedule. Like turning around a cargo ship, Nike is not very nimble.
Third, Rogers argues that Nike is backing away from any political or social pushback. Anyone who follows WNBA discourse online can attest that the space has been invaded by people wanting to argue about politics and race instead of enjoying women's basketball.
Fourth, Rogers argues Nike's strategy for signature sneakers has been chaotic. The American brand won the bidding war for Clark, and has been quiet ever since. There are plenty of NBA players who do not deserve signature sneakers, but Nike pushes forward with its marketing of the men.
The Rookie of the Year has received a few player-exclusive colorways from Kobe Bryant's retro sneaker line, but still not signature sneaker line in sight for Clark.
Fifth and finally, Rogers argues that Nike is committing marketing malpractice by treating Clark like NBA veteran DeMar DeRozan instead of the cultural force that she is in the sport. She warrants a signature sneaker right now, not player-exclusives from the Nike Kobe line.
Rogers points out that Nike's stock price has plummeted in recent years. Why not tap into the organic excitement surround Clark? Nike's decision to slow-walk Clark's signature line is one of the worst blunders in company history.
Even if fans do not agree with everything Rogers said about Nike's marketing campaign for Clark, he does bring years of experience and raises some valid points. For example, Nike has not posted about Clark on its Instagram page since February.
In 2024, Clark signed a historic, eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. It was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.
Sneakerheads and basketball fans hope to see more from Nike and Clark in the footwear industry. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu highlight the WNBA's unfair rule on sneakers.
Pretty Gritty: Angel Reese's player-exclusive Reebok shoes drop soon.
First Look: Reebok unveils Angel Reese's signature logo.
Malia Obama directed the first commercial for A'ja Wilson's Nike sneakers.
Caitlin Clark on the Nike Kobe 5 'Rookie of the Year', "You won't get them."