Deion Sanders Rejects Birthday Shoes: "Grown Men Can't Walk Around in Purple"
Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders turns 58 years old today. Despite the grey beard and recent health issues, "Coach Prime" still carries himself with an infectious youthful energy that we should all strive to attain.
The Buffaloes' social media team shared a video of the student-athletes singing Happy Birthday as Sanders received four custom colorways of his signature Nike sneakers.
Sanders got the retro Nike Air DT Proto '92 in four player-exclusive colorways: purple/white, white/red, black/white, and gold/black. His reaction did not disappoint. Check out the amazing Instagram video below.
Sanders asked his players for feedback on the sneakers and was dismayed that they liked the purple colorway. He said, "Y'all are kids. Grown man can't walk around wearing purple. Like I'm Prince."
Sanders was not crazy about the Timberlands-inspired gold colorway either, shaking it off. He also explained why he did not like the red and white colorway. "Can't wear the red and white. That's not our thing."
Of course, Sanders is not going to wear Nebraska Cornhuskers colors. However, his playing days with the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers have inspired several colorways featuring red. Plus, a heartfelt style inspired by his mother, Connie.
Sanders wore Nike throughout his legendary two-sport career. After reuniting with the brand in 2023, Nike has released multiple retro shoes and cleats from Sanders' iconic signature sneaker line. The Nike Air DT Proto '92 is the latest model revived from the rich catalog.
Despite his playing career ending over two decades ago, Sanders can still move sneakers better than almost every current athlete. Even better, "Coach Prime" uses his massive social media platform to tease future sneaker releases.
Although his sneakers are sold out in almost every size, online shoppers can still choose from a wide selection of Sanders' signature footwear and apparel at Nike.com. With football season approaching, more styles will drop online and in stores this fall.
The college football season kicks off later this month, and fans can expect more heat on Sanders' feet as he roams the sidelines.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Football Footwear News
Nike celebrates Shedeur Sanders' NFL preseason debut.
Is Joe Burrow breaking up with Nike? Check out his cleats.
Travis Kelce rocks new Air Jordan cleats at Chiefs camp.
Caleb Williams might be signing with New Balance.