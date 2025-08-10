Josh Allen Teases New Balance Deal at Bills Preseason Game
On Saturday afternoon, the New York Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-25 in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not play in the first exhibition game, but he still made news with his kicks.
Earlier this summer, Allen began wearing New Balance football cleats on the field during minicamp practices. We speculated at the time that the 2024 NFL MVP could be signaling a new footwear sponsor and upcoming sneaker deal.
While there has still been no official announcement from either New Balance or Allen, the Bills quarterback is removing any doubt that he has left Nike and is embarking on a new chapter of his footwear journey.
Allen rolled up to Highmark Stadium rocking New Balance apparel from head-to-toe: Made in USA 990v6 sneakers ($200), New Balance Athletics Cotton Long Sleeve ($50), and New Balance Sport Essentials Fleece Joggers ($65).
Allen was not done representing New Balance, as he took the field in a pair of unreleased white cleats. Throughout the summer, Allen has worked out in the New Balance Prodigy cleats. However, yesterday was a pair of never-before-seen cleats.
This will take some time for fans and sneakerheads to adjust to seeing, as Allen has been a face of Nike football for years. Last season, Allen was one of the first NFL players to debut a player-exclusive colorway of Deion Sanders' retro cleats.
While Allen looks to be the most important signing in New Balance football history, he is not the only part of their plan. It looks like Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will also join the Boston-based brand this season. Williams has worn New Balance cleats on the field throughout the summer.
Fans can most likely expect an official announcement from New Balance closer to the kick-off of the regular season. New Balance snagging Allen away from Nike and Williams from footwear free agency is a major victory for the brand that continues to grow its presence in American football.
