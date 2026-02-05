Under Armour Makes Major Investments in Flag Football

Flag Football is enjoying an incredible surge in global popularity. With the sport making its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, Under Armour has positioned itself as a leader for athletes.

The Baltimore-based brand, built on football culture, made a pair of major announcements this week intended to grow the sport for good.

Click Clack: Next Era Grant

On Tuesday, Under Armour and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation announced a collective $1 million commitment to the Click Clack: Next Era Grant, a new girls' flag football initiative delivered by Beyond Sport.

The grant is designed to remove key barriers limiting girls' access to the sport by providing essential financial resources, top‑tier equipment and apparel, and high‑quality coach education through Positive Coaching Alliance.

It supports out‑of‑school‑time programs to expand safe, structured play in underserved communities. It helps state associations and school districts advance girls' flag football toward full high school sport sanctioning — driving legitimacy and long-term growth.

Super Bowl LX Experience Community Event

To support the launch, Under Armour and USA Football will host a girls' flag football clinic on Thursday, February 5, at 2:15 p.m. PT at the Moscone Center as part of the NFL's Super Bowl LX Fan Experience.

Eighty girls from the Oakland Unified School District will participate, receive full head‑to‑toe UA apparel, and attend both the clinic and the USA vs. Mexico Flag Football Game later that afternoon.

Click Clack: The Next Era Campaign

On Wednesday (National Girls and Women in Sports Day), Under Armour debuted Click Clack: The Next Era, a modern reimagining of the brand's iconic 2006 Click‑Clack commercial. However, this time centered entirely on the women driving the rapid rise of flag football.

The campaign directed by ONDA spotlighted how female athletes are reshaping the sport's culture. The spot features some of the most influential athletes in the game, including Mexico Flag Football quarterback Diana Flores and USA Football stars Ashlea Klam, Laneah Bryan, and Isabella Geraci.

Inspired in part by Ashlea's vision for the future of the sport, the spot follows these athletes through a cinematic showdown that spans across two worlds, the intensity of the field, and the heightened picture of what flag football is becoming.

