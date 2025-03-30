Paige Bueckers Drops 40 Points in Nike Sabrina 2 "UConn" Colorway
On Saturday night, the UConn Huskies trounced the Oklahoma Sooners 82-59 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Huskies guard Paige Bueckers led the way with 40 points in 35 minutes of action.
The only team more thrilled with Bueckers' performance than fans in Connecticut was Nike headquarters in Oregon. Bueckers went off in a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Sabrina 2.
Bueckers' player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Sabrina 2 featured a white upper, navy overlays, and subtle nods to UConn with Huskies branding.
While Bueckers further elevated Sabrina Ionescu's second signature sneaker, Nike backed it up with plenty of trash talk on social media.
The official Nike Basketball X (formerly Twitter) account posted about Bueckers four times throughout the game. The account manager posted smack talk like, "Paige said forget survive and advance, she's going to dominate," "PAIGE-ING: Buckets," and "40-piece, no leftovers."
Naturally, the hype on social media generated a lot of buzz around Bueckers and her sneakers. Unfortunately, the Huskies-inspired colorway is not expected to be released.
However, athletes and fans can choose from several colorways of Ionescu's signature sneakers in adult and kid sizes on the Nike website.
The Nike Sabrina 2 features a forefoot Air Zoom unit for responsive pop and speed. Meanwhile, the midsole has two types of Cushlon foam: a newer version for a plush feel encapsulated by a firmer Cushlon foam wrapped around it to provide stability.
Lastly, the dynamic internal midfoot containment system and a modified herringbone outsole pattern work in unison to keep the foot secure.
Regardless of the outcome of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, hoops fans can expect more heat from Bueckers and Nike for a long time to come.
The two partners have already collaborated on the release of player-exclusive sneakers in the past and will only do more when she goes first in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
