Sophie Cunningham Claps Back at Caitlin Clark and Nike

The 2026 WNBA regular season does not tip off for months, but that does not stop the league's most followed players from grabbing headlines. On Thursday, Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham exchanged friendly fire on social media over sneakers.

On Thursday, Cunningham posted a picture of herself wearing the adidas Adistar Control 5 sneakers in the "Core Black / Grey One / Off White" colorway. Cunningham captioned the post, "These are legit everyone's favorite shoes!"

Clark commented on the post, "I promise you they aren't my favorite." Cunningham playfully replied, "and I promise you we get better treated at adidas 🤭." Meanwhile, Fever forward and adidas athlete Aliyah Boston posted, "I'm obsessed with these shoes 🤩🤩."

There is no ill will between the teammates, but Cunningham did hit a sore spot for Clark. Many fans and media personalities have said Nike has mishandled the generational talent, taking far too long to launch her first signature sneaker.

Just before the start of her WNBA career, Clark signed a historic signature sneaker deal with Nike. Clark and Nike agreed to an eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal, which was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.

Clark is now entering her third NBA season and has yet to debut her first basketball shoe. However, Nike did unveil Clark's signature logo in August 2025. Shortly after, the brand followed up with Clark's apparel line and launched her "From Anywhere" campaign on Christmas Day 2025.

Additionally, Clark has dropped hints about her upcoming shoe on the New Heights podcast. Clark explained how Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes inspired her upcoming shoe. Even better, fans can expect never-before-seen performance technology.

Clark has been the unofficial torchbearer of the Nike Kobe line through her first two NBA seasons, with Nike dropping two of her player-exclusive colorways. While that is a huge honor, fans are eager to see what Clark's debut hoop shoe brings to the footwear industry.

Nike has not yet shared any pictures, pricing, or an official launch date. We do know that Clark will debut the shoes during the 2026 WNBA season, and they will launch at some point this year.

