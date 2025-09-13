The 10 Most Popular Shoes in the 2025 WNBA Season
The 2025 WNBA regular season is in the books, and the postseason tips off on Sunday. As always, only eight teams make the cut, which means some of the biggest stars (and their sneaker brands) in the league are done until next summer.
Before we turn our focus to the playoffs, it is important to look back at the shoes that defined the regular season. One of the best traditions is reviewing the list of the top ten most-worn shoes calculated by Kix Stats.
The legendary website is rigorous in its daily documentation of sneakers worn in games and year-end calculations. Below are its findings, along with our takeaways on what it means for each brand, and shopping information for fans.
10. Jordan Heir Series
Minutes: 3,463.
What It Means: Jordan Brand signed Napheesa Collier before the start of the season, and she is already the face of its first-ever women's basketball shoe.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Heir Series for under $100 after discounts at Nike.com.
9. Nike Ja 2
Minutes: 3,572.
What It Means: Ja Morant's signature Nike sneaker line are popular at every level of basketball.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can shop Morant's signature sneaker line at Nike.com.
8. adidas Dame 9
Minutes: 3,731.
What It Means: Damian Lillard is a strong supporter of WNBA players and his signature sneakers are always popular in the league.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can check out Lillard's signature sneaker line at adidas.com.
7. adidas D.O.N. Issue #6
Minutes: 3,858.
What It Means: Donovan Mitchell's signature sneaker line continues to grow in popularity with each new model every year.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can check out Mitchell's signature sneakers at adidas.com.
6. Nike Kobe 4 Protro
Minutes: 4,041.
What It Means: Kobe Bryant's influence is still felt in the WNBA, and his fourth signature sneaker remains a favorite among hoopers.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 4 Protro on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
5. Nike A'One
Minutes: 5,399.
What It Means: A'ja Wilson's first signature basketball shoe was a smash hit. The Nike A'One kept fans excited all summer and now she has more stats to back it up.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Wilson's debut hoop shoe for $115 at Nike.com.
4. Nike Kobe 5 Protro
Minutes: 7,072.
What It Means: Kobe Bryant's fifth signature sneaker is quickly becoming synonymous with Caitlin Clark (even if she missed most of the season).
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 5 Protro on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro
Minutes: 9,250.
What It Means: Kobe Bryant's sixth signature shoe is easily his most popular model among hoopers and fans.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 6 Protro on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
2. Nike G.T. Cut 3
Minutes: 9,645.
What It Means: It's no surprise that WNBA players know footwear. The Nike G.T. Cut line is consistently the most underrated performance basketball shoe on the market.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can check out the Nike GT Cut line at Nike.com.
1. Nike Book 1
Minutes: 10,915.
What It Means: Devin Booker's first signature shoe was a hit on and off the court. The Nike Book 1 has dominated basketball courts everywhere over the past two years.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike Book 1 at a discount in most styles at Nike.com.
Five Key Takeaways
- Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes are still incredibly popular in the NBA and WNBA.
- Most brands have work to do. PUMA, Skechers, and Under Armour must continue to expand their roster and lace them up in popular shoes.
- Adidas and Jordan Brand need a signature athlete in the WNBA. Both brands have an impressive roster of deserving players who could market shoes.
- It is surprising to see so few players wear Sabrina Ionescu's signature Nike shoes.
- A'Ja Wilson will not be a one-hit wonder. A lot of Wilson's peers are buying into her shoes since the Nike A'One is so high on the list.
