The 5 Best MLK Day Basketball Shoes in NBA History

Every sneaker brand circles important dates on the NBA schedule to bring its best product to the hardwood. One of those marquee moments is MLK Day.

After taking time to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, fans can hopefully enjoy the daytime basketball games. Even better for sneakerheads, they can enjoy the historic kicks debuted during each game. Below are the top five shoes worn during NBA games on MLK Day.

5. adidas Dame 3 "Arthur Ashe - BHM"

Damian Lillard wears the adidas Dame 3 "BHM" colorway. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard debuted the adidas Dame 3 "BHM" colorway on MLK Day 2017. They were part of an Arthur Ashe-inspired collection designed by adidas that year. Lillard's sneakers were released just a few days after their on-court reveal. The silhouette sported a simple white-and-black design with a multicolor interior. The shoes dropped in January 2017 for $115.

4. Nike KD 4 "BHM"

Derrick Jones Jr. wears the Nike KD 4 "BHM" colorway. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant has the second-longest-running signature sneaker line in the NBA, so Nike has designed a lot of colorways for him to wear on MLK Day. One of the most memorable is the Nike KD 4 "BHM," which dropped in February 2012 for $95.

Draped in Midnight Fog and Black with African-inspired prints, the shoes are a work of art. Nike's 2012 BHM collection paid tribute to the 1996 US Women's Basketball Team, the 2002 Brazil Men's Soccer Team, and the 2008 Kenyan Long-Distance Running Team.

3. Nike LeBron 15 "BHM"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 15 "BHM" colorway. | David Richard-Imagn Images

LeBron James has the longest-running signature sneaker line among NBA players, and has worn plenty of incredible shoes on MLK Day games throughout his career. We're fond of the Nike LeBron 15 "BHM" colorway he debuted during his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The BattleKnit upper blended black, green, and red to create a beautifully designed basketball shoe. The shoes dropped in January 2018 for $165.

2. adidas Harden Vol 1. "Arthur Ashe - BHM"

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol 1. "Arthur Ashe - BHM" colorway. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Arthur Ashe - BHM" colorway on MLK Day, and it is still a sneaker highlight from his career. Similar to Lillard's kicks that season, it features a black and white upper with a multicolor interior. The shoes dropped in January 2017 for $140.

1. Nike Kobe 6 "BHM"

Kobe Bryant's Nike Kobe 6 "BHM" on MLK Day 2011. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant could fill up this entire list with his MLK Day shoes. But it is always hard to go against the Nike Kobe 6. The silhouette features a black upper with gold detailing and a "BHM" on the lateral heel. The shoes dropped in February 2011 for $130, a month after Bryant debuted them.

