The Top 5 Sneaker Releases This Week (January 20-24)

Almost every day of the calendar has an intriguing sneaker drop. However, not all weeks are created equal. Footwear companies have their release dates down to a science, and sneakerheads are entering a major week for sneaker drops.

There are several notable kicks hitting shelves this week, but a mix of new and retro basketball shoes clearly defines this stretch of the calendar. Below are the top five sneakers dropping between January 20-24, 2026.

Nike Ja 3 "12 Time"

The Nike Ja 3 "12 Time" colorway. | Nike

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is struggling through a losing season amid trade rumors. That is unfortunate, as his signature Nike sneaker line has never been stronger. The Nike Ja 3 will soon drop in another incredible colorway that is hyping up NBA fans.

The Nike Ja 3 "12 Time" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 20. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.

Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points'

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

It is hard to believe that we are quickly approaching the 20th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's legendary 81-point game. First designed as a player-exclusive colorway for the Los Angeles Lakers legend, the shoes have become a part of footwear history.

To celebrate the iconic performance, the Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 22. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at other select retailers.

Reebok Shaqnosis Low

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low "White/Black/Vector Red" colorway. | Reebok

Long before Shaquille O'Neal became the President of Reebok Basketball, he helped build the brand with his signature sneaker line. Now, the Reebok Shaqnosis is returning as a low-top for the first time ever.

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low launches in the "White/Black/Vector Red" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 22. Online shoppers will be able to buy the reimagined basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at Reebok and select retailers.

Converse SHAI 001 'ARES GRAY'

The Converse SHAI 001 'ARES GRAY' colorway. | Converse

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature basketball shoe has dropped in several stylish colorways. While the 'ARES GRAY' is undeniably fashionable, it is also a heartfelt tribute to Gilgeous-Alexander's son.

The Converse SHAI 001 'ARES GRAY' colorway launches globally on the Nike SNKRS app, Converse, and select retailers on Thursday, January 22. The shoes have a retail price of $130 in adult sizes.

Air Jordan 9 "Flint Grey and French Blue"

The Air Jordan 9 "Flint Grey and French Blue" colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's ninth signature sneaker is often overshadowed by other models from the golden era of the Air Jordan line. However, the combination of Flint Grey and French Blue grabs the attention of the pickiest sneakerheads.

The Air Jordan 9 'Flint Grey and French Blue' will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, January 24. The shoes drop in adult ($215), big kids ($155), little kids ($95), and toddler ($80) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Footwear News

Kevin Durant and Nike pay tribute to Penny Hardaway's iconic sneakers.

The Nike Book 2 pays homage to Spike Lee's Nike Air Raid "Urban Jungle Gym."

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" samples rare sneakers.

The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" launches this weekend.

The Nike Foamposite Pro "He Got Game" is still in stock.